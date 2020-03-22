2019 Football

2019 Bayou Classic: Pictorial Recap

Relive the Grambling versus Southern weekend

 Dominique Monday
Posted on

I’m sure most of you are going through extreme sports withdrawals. Well HBCU Gameday is here with a temporary fix.

In November I attended my fourth Bayou Classic along with 68,314 other people. The 2019 edition was nothing short of classic. Grambling jumped out to a quick lead and entered halftime up 21-17. Southern would come storming back and defeat Grambling 30-28.

Friday night sets the tone for the entire weekend. An estimated 30,000 people came to the Super Dome, to watch D9 organizations from both schools participate in a step show. The show was immediately followed by the annual Battle of The Bands.

If you missed it or just want to relive the annual rivalry weekend, check out the photos below. Click to enlarge images.

