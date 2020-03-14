NCAA D2 addresses recruiting, waivers for post COVID-19 protocol

The COVID-19/Corona Virus pandemic has caused the folks at the NCAA to work overtime to deal with the immense gravity of the situation.



While most of the coverage has been focused on Division I, the NCAA’s Divsion II council has had to make some tough decisions as well.



There will be a recruiting “dead period” in place through at least April 15. This disallows face-to-face contact, but coaches are allowed to contact via phone or message.

Here are some other decisions announced on Friday.

Season-of-competition waivers

D2 will also allow institutions to self-apply season-of-competition waivers for student-athletes whose 2019-20 spring season was canceled, provided all of the following criteria are met:

(1) The student-athlete used a season of competition in a spring sport during the 2019-20 academic year;

(2) The student-athlete was eligible for competition when he or she competed during the 2019-20 academic year; and (3) The student-athlete’s season was ultimately canceled for reasons related to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Financial Aid

Issued a blanket waiver to allow student-athletes who qualify for a self-applied season of competition waiver and/or extension of eligibility waiver (see above section regarding Reinstatement Issues) to receive athletics aid for the 2020-21 academic year without counting toward team equivalency limits (i.e., treat these student- athletes as if they are receiving exhausted eligibility athletics aid).



Full-Time Enrollment

Issued a blanket waiver for the spring 2020 term to permit student-athletes to participate in countable athletically related activities while enrolled less than full-time, provided the student-athletes were initially enrolled full-time for the spring 2020 term.