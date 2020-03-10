Florida A&M playing spring game with no fans due to coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus was quickly put the world at pause. With now confirmed causes in the United States, it’s affecting everything; including sports. This year’s Florida A&M Orange & Green Spring Game will proceed without fans in attendance.
On Monday, March 9, Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced a State of Emergency for COVID-19. There have been two reported coronavirus related deaths and 14 cases of the viral illness in Florida as of Tuesday, March 10.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the FAMU campus, in Leon County or in Tallahassee.
Despite not having fans in the stands, but there are plenty of people interested in how well the team is coming along as the Rattlers are coming off a very productive season.
Coach Willie Simmons led his team to a 9-2 record and 8-1 against FCS opponents. The Rattlers finished ranked No. 24 in the STATS FCS Poll and No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Top 25. And although heavily debated, the Rattlers claimed stake to the MEAC regular season title and the Black College National Title as well.
A few weeks later, 18 student-athletes signed national letters of intent with the program to continue their athletic careers, including three mid-year transfers and one junior college transfer. This new signing class included John Holcombe, a Kansas State transfer. Holcombe was rated the 13th-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, 28th by Rivals and 33rd by ESPN.
With well-awaited matchups with UCF, Southern, NC A&T, and neutral sites with Bethune-Cookman and Albany State on the 2020 schedule; FAMU fans have a lot to look forward to this fall. They will just have to get through spring first.
