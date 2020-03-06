MEAC Tournament Bracket is set

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va., March 5, 2020 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its men’s pairings for the 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament, March 10-14 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The Eagles of North Carolina Central (13-3 MEAC) enter as the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2016-17 season.



The top-seeded Eagles, who have won the last three tournaments, will open tournament play on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. versus the winner of the No. 8 Delaware State/No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore contest, which takes place on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m.

Not only has North Carolina Central won the regular-season championship, but the Eagles are also guaranteed at least a berth to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), should they fail to win the MEAC Tournament and the ensuing automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The men’s teams will open play on Tuesday, March 10, as No. 8 Delaware State takes on No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore at 6 p.m.



North Carolina A&T State enters postseason play as the No. 2 seed. The Aggies will open on Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. against the winner of the No. 7 South Carolina State/No. 10 Howard contest, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

N.C. A&T State clinched the No. 2 seed after posting back-to-back seasons of at least 12 wins in conference play.



2018-19 MEAC regular-season champion Norfolk State will try to make its third trip in four years to the MEAC championship game. The Spartans will come in as the No. 3 seed and won’t be on the floor until Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m., when they face No. 6 Coppin State.

Bethune-Cookman will enter this year’s tournament as the No. 4 seed, facing off against No. 5 seed Morgan State on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.



The 2019-20 regular-season champion, first team all-conference honorees and other award winners, including Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, will be recognized in pre-game presentations prior to the honorees’ first games in the tournament.



The 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday, March 10, and will conclude on Saturday, March 14 with the men’s and women’s championship games.

The women’s game will begin one hour after the end of the men’s game live on ESPN3. The contest will air the following day, Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m. on ESPNU.



The men’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.