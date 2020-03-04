Alcorn State spring football game one month away

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics
LORMAN, Miss. – Saturday, April 4 will mark the annual spring football game at Alcorn State University, to be played at 1:30 p.m. at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.
Alcorn also announced its game day themes for the 2020 season.
Alcorn will host Arkansas-Pine Pine Bluff on High School Day on Sept. 26. In its next home game, the Braves will square off with Grambling State on Hall of Fame Weekend, with the game being played on Oct. 10.
Homecoming 2020 will be against Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 31.
The Braves will host Alabama State on Military/Service Workers Day on Nov. 7. Alcorn will wrap-it up with Senior Day on Nov. 21 against Jackson State.
The Braves are the two-time defending SWAC Champions and the six-time reigning SWAC East Division winners.
Home Gameday Themes
HIGH SCHOOL DAY – Sept. 26 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
HALL OF FAME WEEKEND – Oct. 10 vs. Grambling State
HOMECOMING – Oct. 31 vs. Virginia-Lynchburg
MILITARY/SERVICE WORKERS DAY – Nov. 7 vs. Alabama State
SENIOR DAY – Nov. 21 vs. Jackson State