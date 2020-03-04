HBCU Schools

Lincoln (MO) Track still no.1 in the country

The Blue Tiger men are the No. 1 team in the country while the LU women are No. 2 in this week’s Division II rankings

Courtesy: Lincoln Athletics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Both of Lincoln’s track & field programs are in fantastic shape after conference championship weekend, as the Blue Tiger men are the No. 1 team in the country while the LU women are No. 2 in this week’s United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II rankings, released on Tuesday (March 3).

The Lincoln men, who were ranked No. 1 nationally as recently as two weeks ago, regained the top spot after collecting 169.35 points this week. The Blue Tigers have a decent lead over No. 2 Colorado-Mines, which earned 140.64 points, while Angelo State (132.55 points), Ashland (125.64) and Tiffin (125.40) round out the top-five.

The MIAA has six teams ranked in the national top-25, with No. 8 Missouri Southern (93.82) and No. 9 Central Missouri (82.23) joining Lincoln in the top-10. Pittsburg State is just outside at No. 11 after garnering 69.85 points, while No. 14 Northwest Missouri (59.02) and No. 16 Emporia State (49.49) are also among the top-20 teams in the nation.

On the women’s side, Lincoln, which has been ranked in the top-five all season, moved up to No. 2 after tallying 131.32 points this week. Lincoln is one of three MIAA programs to make the top-five, joining No. 3 Missouri Southern (119.23) and No. 5 Northwest Missouri (106.11). Grand Valley State leads the country with 257.95 points, and Adams State completes the top-five with 107.18. One other MIAA program, No. 12 Pittsburg State (59.00), also appears in the top-25.

Both Lincoln track & field programs will be well-represented at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, which will be held in Birmingham, Ala. on March 13-14.

