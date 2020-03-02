Hampton's Marrow and Stanley named First Team Big South

Courtesy: Big South Sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Radford redshirt-junior guard Carlik Jones and Highlanders’ head coach Mike Jones have been voted the 2019-20 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the league’s head coaches and media panel, it was announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.
In the Player of the Year voting, Jones received 18 first-place votes and 402 total points from the panel, ahead of Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (four first-place votes and 353 points) and Hampton’s Ben Stanley (two first-place votes and 346 points).
Joining Jones on the All-Conference First-Team are Marrow, Stanley, Fleming and Radford’s Travis Fields Jr. The entire 2019-20 All-Conference team is as follows:
2019-20 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
First-Team All-Conference
Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford
Jermaine Marrow, G, Sr., Hampton
Ben Stanley, F, R-Soph., Hampton
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern
Travis Fields Jr., G, Sr., Radford
Second-Team All-Conference
DeVon Baker, G, Soph., UNC Asheville
Nate Johnson, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb
Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Jr., Winthrop
DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop
Eric Jamison Jr., G, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Hunter Hale, G, Gr., Winthrop
LJ Thorpe, F., R-Soph., UNC Asheville
Cory Hightower, F, Soph., Presbyterian
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Jr., Gardner-Webb
John-Michael Wright, G, Fr., High Point
All-Freshman Team
DJ Burns Jr., C, Winthrop
John-Michael Wright, G, High Point
Tommy Bruner, G, USC Upstate
Kareem Reid, F, Gardner-Webb
Travis Anderson, G, Charleston Southern
All-Academic Team
Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell
Eric Jamison Jr., F, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb
Caden Sanchez, F, R-Soph., High Point
Sean Flood, G, Sr., Longwood
JC Younger, G, Sr., Presbyterian College
Chyree Walker, F, R-Soph., Radford
Jax Levitch, F, R-Jr., UNC Asheville
Nevin Zink, C, Soph., USC Upstate
Kyle Zunic, F, Jr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford
Freshman of the Year
DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop
Defensive Player of the Year
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern
Coach of the Year
Mike Jones, Radford
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell