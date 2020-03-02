Hampton's Marrow and Stanley named First Team Big South

Courtesy: Big South Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Radford redshirt-junior guard Carlik Jones and Highlanders’ head coach Mike Jones have been voted the 2019-20 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the league’s head coaches and media panel, it was announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

In the Player of the Year voting, Jones received 18 first-place votes and 402 total points from the panel, ahead of Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (four first-place votes and 353 points) and Hampton’s Ben Stanley (two first-place votes and 346 points).

Joining Jones on the All-Conference First-Team are Marrow, Stanley, Fleming and Radford’s Travis Fields Jr. The entire 2019-20 All-Conference team is as follows:

2019-20 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford

Jermaine Marrow, G, Sr., Hampton

Ben Stanley, F, R-Soph., Hampton

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern

Travis Fields Jr., G, Sr., Radford

Second-Team All-Conference

DeVon Baker, G, Soph., UNC Asheville

Nate Johnson, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Jr., Winthrop

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop

Eric Jamison Jr., G, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Hunter Hale, G, Gr., Winthrop

LJ Thorpe, F., R-Soph., UNC Asheville

Cory Hightower, F, Soph., Presbyterian

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Jr., Gardner-Webb

John-Michael Wright, G, Fr., High Point

All-Freshman Team

DJ Burns Jr., C, Winthrop

John-Michael Wright, G, High Point

Tommy Bruner, G, USC Upstate

Kareem Reid, F, Gardner-Webb

Travis Anderson, G, Charleston Southern

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell

Eric Jamison Jr., F, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

Caden Sanchez, F, R-Soph., High Point

Sean Flood, G, Sr., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Sr., Presbyterian College

Chyree Walker, F, R-Soph., Radford

Jax Levitch, F, R-Jr., UNC Asheville

Nevin Zink, C, Soph., USC Upstate

Kyle Zunic, F, Jr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford

Freshman of the Year

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop

Defensive Player of the Year

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Radford

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell