Miles basketball continues historic season with win over rival Tuskegee

It’s been a year of firsts for Miles basketball. First back to back 20 win seasons. First time ever being ranked in the national polls. And now the no. 24 Golden Bears (21-3, 16-2 SIAC) have a school-record 13 wins in a row after a 72-53 win over Tuskegee on senior day.

Defeat your biggest rival ✔️

Win division title✔️

That's what Miles College women and men basketball teams did as they both defeated Tuskegee Golden Tigers. @Jayballer led men with 22 points and Victoria Sutton led the women with 26 points. @CBS_42 @GoldenBearsofMC @Avery_brown5 pic.twitter.com/yp0Pe1PZHq — Ronald Gaines, Jr. (@RonGSports) February 23, 2020

The Golden Bears led Tuskegee (16-9, 13-5 SIAC) by just five points at the break but turned up the heat in the second half for the 19 point win.

Jelani Watson-Gayle led all scorers with 22 points, going 4-8 on three point shots. Gregg Boyd led Tuskegee with 18 points while Miles was able to contain James Eads to just six points.

Miles College has won the SIAC Western Division title for two years in a row, all under new head coach Fred Watson. The defending SIAC champs will enter the tournament as the number one seed.

Miles will travel to LeMoyne-Owen on Tuesday before playing an exhibition against Carver College on Thursday in Atlanta. Tuskegee closes out the regular season on Tuesday at Spring Hill College.