FAMU snaps losing streak to Norfolk State

In its last 17 outings, Florida A&M (12-14, 10-5 MEAC) couldn’t solve the riddle of Norfolk State basketball. That all ended on Saturday night. FAMU slid past the Spartans (13-14, 9-3 MEAC) with a 66-63 win and remain unbeaten at home.

Bryce Morange led all scorers with 18 point while Rod Melton played all 40 minutes in a 15 point outing for FAMU. Three starters tallied 15 points each for Norfolk State who suffered through a strenuous shooting night. The Spartans were 5-23 from the three point line and went 1-7 on free throws in the first half.

FAMU was up 37-19 at the break after a Rod Melton three-pointer just two seconds before the half.

Devante Carter cut the lead down to six with 1:28 to go but Norfolk couldn’t get a turnover or big shot to turn the tides.

While FAMU remains ineligible for postseason play its win creates a log jam at the top of the MEAC. Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University are all atop the standings with 9-3 conference records.