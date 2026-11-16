HBCU football stars near records in big win

Two of Southern University’s biggest stars got a step closer to history Saturday, giving the HBCU squad plenty to celebrate beyond a crucial victory over Alcorn State.



Southern picked up a big win over the Braves, keeping its hopes of reaching the SWAC Championship Game alive. While the Jaguars still need some help from other teams to secure their spot, two of the program’s leaders made sure the victory would be remembered for years to come.

Defensive standout Ckelby Givens and running back Trey Holly both delivered historic performances, etching their names into the Southern and SWAC record books.

Ckelby Givens Closes HBCU, NFL legend’s record

Givens continues to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The Southern defensive captain recorded two sacks against Alcorn State, helping the Jaguars secure the victory while reaching another major milestone in his career.



With the performance, Givens became Southern’s all-time program leader in sacks. But his accomplishments don’t stop there. He is now tied for the most career sacks in SWAC history with 41.5, matching the record set by NFL legend Michael Strahan during his time at Texas Southern.



Givens is now just one sack away from standing alone at the top of the conference record books.



When asked what it meant to break the record, Givens reflected on the work that went into reaching the milestone.



“I put a lot of work into this, and I was able to reap what I sow, so I’m just thankful,” Givens said.



Interestingly, the defensive star wasn’t even focused on the record when it happened. His attention remained on helping his teammates finish the job.



“I wasn’t paying no attention to it. I was just trying to bring energy and momentum to my team to win the football game, but I’m grateful,” Givens said.



With at least one regular-season game remaining, and potentially more football ahead, Givens has an opportunity to become the SWAC’s all-time sack leader.

Trey Holly Continues His Historic Season

On the offensive side, Trey Holly is putting together a season that Southern fans won’t soon forget.



The LSU transfer has quickly become one of the most productive running backs in HBCU football. After rushing for 154 yards against Alcorn State, Holly moved into second place on Southern’s single-season rushing list with 1,402 yards.



He now sits just behind Lenard Tillery, who established the program record in 2016 with 1,665 rushing yards.



Holly is averaging 126 rushing yards per game this season, putting him within striking distance of a record that has stood for nearly a decade.



For Holly, however, his impact at Southern goes beyond what he accomplishes on the football field.

When asked what Southern means to him, the running back made it clear that his connection to the university will last long after his playing days are over.

“Southern will always have a place in my heart, even after my career is over, they’ll forever have a spot in here,” Holly said while pointing to his heart.

Can Southern Finish the Job?

With both players making history, the Jaguars have plenty of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.



Southern still has its sights set on a SWAC Championship appearance, but the road there will require some help from around the conference.



If the Jaguars can get the opportunity, the stakes could become even bigger. A potential championship appearance followed by a chance to compete in the Celebration Bowl would give both Givens and Holly additional opportunities to add to their historic seasons.

One thing is certain: Southern has two players playing at an elite level.

Givens is chasing the SWAC’s all-time sack record, while Holly is closing in on one of the greatest rushing seasons in Southern history.

The records are within reach. The opportunity is there.

Now, the question is how much more history these two Jaguars can make before the season comes to an end.