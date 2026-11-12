HBCU football league’s gamble could have NCAA implications

The CIAA will make history Friday night when Fayetteville State and Virginia State square off in the inaugural Friday Night Blitz, a matchup that could have major implications for the NCAA Division II playoffs hopes of the HBCU squads.



The Broncos and Trojans will meet Friday, Nov. 13, at Durham County Memorial Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.



Both programs enter the contest with identical 7-3 overall records and 6-2 marks in CIAA competition. However, the stakes extend beyond conference bragging rights as both teams attempt to secure positions in the NCAA Division II Super Region 1 playoff field.



Fayetteville State enters the matchup ranked seventh in the region’s NCAA Performance Indicator (NPI) standings, while Virginia State sits ninth. With eight teams selected from each super region, Friday’s outcome could play a significant role in determining whether the CIAA sends multiple representatives to the national tournament.

Fayetteville State defense faces explosive Virginia State offense

Friday’s contest features two HBCU programs with contrasting strengths.



Fayetteville State has built its success around a defense allowing just 17.3 points and 265.8 yards per game. The Broncos have recorded 30 sacks and 13 interceptions this season.



Defensive lineman Osirus Rhodes leads the charge after recording five sacks in Fayetteville State’s 23-17 victory over Winston-Salem State last weekend.



The Broncos have won five consecutive games, positioning themselves for a potential NCAA playoff berth. Offensively, Fayetteville State averages 23.2 points per game behind quarterback Jamir Dismukes and running back Braylon Vinson.



Virginia State, meanwhile, has one of the CIAA’s most explosive offensive units.



The Trojans average 38.7 points and 453.1 total yards per contest, including 304.9 passing yards per game.



Quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. leads the attack and has demonstrated his ability to take over games. Matthews threw for 476 yards against Johnson C. Smith earlier this season and has produced multiple five-touchdown performances.



Running back Brandon Rose adds another dimension to an offense capable of challenging even the conference’s best defenses.



Virginia State enters Friday’s contest looking to rebound from a 36-14 loss to Virginia Union in its regular-season finale.

NCAA playoff implications add significance to historic HBCUmatchup

The Friday Night Blitz represents a significant expansion of the CIAA championship weekend. Instead of featuring only the conference championship game, the HBCU league added a matchup between its third- and fourth-place finishers.



Virginia State earned the No. 3 seed through conference tiebreaking procedures, while Fayetteville State claimed the fourth position.



The expanded format creates another opportunity for two HBCU football programs to compete on a postseason stage.



More importantly, the matchup arrives as the CIAA attempts to strengthen its representation in the NCAA Division II playoffs.



Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith, which meet Saturday for the conference championship, also occupy positions among the region’s leading playoff contenders.



That creates the possibility of three CIAA programs receiving NCAA playoff invitations, depending on the final rankings and selection committee decisions.



For Fayetteville State, a victory would strengthen its standing inside the projected playoff field. Virginia State could significantly improve its position by defeating a higher-ranked regional opponent.



Neither program can afford to overlook the opportunity.



Friday’s inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz may ultimately be remembered for more than introducing a new conference tradition. It could help determine how many CIAA teams continue playing when the NCAA Division II playoffs begin.