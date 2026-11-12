Duke basketball makes historic trip to HBCU for women’s game

Duke basketball is making a historic trip to an HBCU as the nationally ranked Blue Devils prepare to face Norfolk State University in women’s basketball on Thursday night.



The No. 5 Blue Devils will visit Norfolk State on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. inside Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, marking their first road game at an HBCU since 1977.



Duke last visited historically Black colleges nearly 50 years ago when it played road games against Shaw University and North Carolina Central University. Thursday’s matchup also marks the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball program has visited Norfolk State’s Echols Hall.



The occasion represents a significant opportunity for Norfolk State, which has established itself as one of the MEAC’s leading women’s basketball programs.



“This schedule says something about where our program is,” NSU head coach Jermaine Woods said when announcing the matchup.

Norfolk State welcomes nationally ranked Duke basketball

Norfolk State enters the contest with a 1-2 record after opening its season with three home games.



The Spartans suffered a narrow 63-62 loss to Virginia State before defeating the University of the District of Columbia 62-51. Norfolk State then fell 72-56 to Pennsylvania.



Duke basketball arrives in Norfolk undefeated at 2-0 under head coach Kara Lawson.



The Blue Devils opened their season with a 76-60 victory over Green Bay before defeating Florida Atlantic 78-56 on Sunday.



Freshman Autumn Fleary scored 14 points against Florida Atlantic, while Texas transfer Aaliyah Crump contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.



Duke also features returning All-American Toby Fournier, who helped the Blue Devils capture the ACC championship last season.

Historic HBCU matchup highlights ambitious schedule

For Norfolk State, hosting Duke represents another step toward strengthening its national profile.



Woods deliberately constructed a demanding nonconference schedule featuring six Power Four opponents, including Duke, Ole Miss, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa State and Virginia. The Spartans will also welcome Ole Miss to Echols Hall in December.



The scheduling philosophy reflects Norfolk State’s ambition to compete beyond the MEAC and prepare for postseason basketball.



Thursday’s game also brings Lawson back to familiar territory. The Duke coach won a Virginia high school state championship in Norfolk while playing for West Springfield High School.



The game provides HBCU basketball fans an opportunity to see one of the nation’s highest-ranked programs compete on an HBCU campus.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the game available on the MEAC Network.