South Carolina State unveils $330 million transformation of HBCU campus

South Carolina State University is undergoing a massive transformation, with approximately $330 million in construction and facility improvements designed to reshape the HBCU campus in Orangeburg, South Carolina.



The university announced significant progress on several projects Wednesday, Nov. 11, including new student housing, academic buildings, research facilities and expanded student services.



The investments, funded through state, federal and university resources, represent one of the most extensive modernization efforts in South Carolina State history.



Several major facilities are scheduled to open in 2027, marking a new chapter for the university as it works to expand enrollment and improve the student experience.

New housing and student facilities take shape

One of the most prominent projects is Benjamin E. Mays Hall, a $50 million residence hall that will accommodate approximately 500 students.



The 100,000-square-foot facility, located near Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, will prioritize freshman housing and feature study spaces, laundry facilities, electronic security systems and common areas.



Construction crews began installing steel in September, with occupancy scheduled for July 2027.



South Carolina State is also investing $20 million in Bulldog Commons, an expansion of the Kirkland W. Green Student Center.



The project will add approximately 44,000 square feet, bringing the combined facility to 78,000 square feet.



Students will gain access to expanded dining options, esports facilities, a sports café, bookstore, Career Center and collaborative spaces.



The expansion follows a $4.4 million renovation of the existing student center.



Meanwhile, the HBCU is renovating Sojourner Truth Hall, a 384-bed residence hall, through a project currently budgeted at $25 million. The university expects the building to reopen in April 2027.

Academic expansion and campus safety

South Carolina State is constructing a $54.7 million academic building to replace Turner Hall.



The 90,000-square-foot facility will house general education courses and programs within the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences. Plans include classrooms, faculty offices, a café and a mock courtroom. University officials expect occupancy in October 2027.



Another major addition is a $30 million library and Honors College facility. The university broke ground in October at the former Bradham and Manning Halls location.



The building will replace the Miller F. Whittaker Library and provide dedicated spaces for the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College.



Campus safety also figures prominently in the university’s plans.



A proposed $7 million perimeter fence is advancing through planning, while an additional $8 million project would establish a new public safety building. South Carolina State has also received $7.5 million to plan a replacement for the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The university is seeking another $60 million for construction.

Investments extend beyond campus

The transformation extends beyond Orangeburg, with approximately $49.8 million in approved projects supporting the university’s Public Service and Agriculture operations.



Those investments include agricultural research facilities in Cayce, Elloree and Olar.



Together, the projects support South Carolina State’s Garnet and Blueprint 2030 strategic plan, which emphasizes academic modernization, student engagement and long-term institutional growth.



With several major facilities approaching completion, the HBCU is preparing for a significantly different campus landscape by fall 2027.