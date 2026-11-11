Celebration Bowl projections: Toyota update sends Jackson State soaring, Alabama A&M tumbling

The HBCU football championship picture has shifted dramatically as the latest Toyota Celebration Bowl projections put Jackson State and South Carolina State on a collision course for Atlanta.



Jackson State has emerged as the new SWAC championship favorite following a remarkable surge in the November 11 Toyota Championship Projections. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M has experienced one of the biggest declines of the season.



The Tigers’ probability of winning the SWAC championship jumped from 15.2 percent to 44.4 percent in one week. Alabama A&M, which previously led the conference projections at 41.5 percent, dropped to 12.4 percent.



South Carolina State also strengthened its position, increasing its chances of representing the MEAC from 68.2 percent to 83.8 percent.



The latest HBCU championship projections reflect results through November 7, accounting for team performance, conference standings, remaining schedules, head-to-head results and roster availability.

Jackson State makes biggest jump in Toyota Celebration Bowl projections

Jackson State is now the leading candidate to represent the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota.



The Tigers made an even bigger statement in the SWAC East, where their division championship probability doubled from 34.1 percent to 68.1 percent.



Alabama A&M experienced a dramatic reversal. The Bulldogs entered last week with a 64.7 percent chance of winning the SWAC East, but that figure has fallen to 25.7 percent.



Bethune-Cookman remains mathematically alive with a 4.3 percent chance, while Alabama State sits at 1.9 percent.



The overall SWAC championship projections now favor Jackson State at 44.4 percent, followed by Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 20.6 percent. Prairie View A&M ranks third at 12.9 percent, narrowly ahead of Alabama A&M at 12.4 percent.



Alcorn State maintains a 5.4 percent probability, while Bethune-Cookman, Southern and Alabama State round out the field.



Despite Jackson State’s emergence as the favorite, the rest of the SWAC collectively holds a 55.6 percent chance of winning the conference championship.



Jackson State travels to Alabama State this weekend, while Alabama A&M hosts Texas Southern. Both contests could significantly alter the HBCU championship race.

South Carolina State strengthens HBCU Celebration Bowl position

While the SWAC continues to experience considerable movement, South Carolina State has established itself as the overwhelming favorite to claim the MEAC championship.



The Bulldogs now hold an 83.8 percent probability of reaching the Celebration Bowl, according to the latest Toyota simulations.



North Carolina Central remains the closest challenger at 14.9 percent, a significant decline from its previous 30 percent projection.



Delaware State rounds out the conference race with a 1.3 percent probability.



South Carolina State will host North Carolina Central this weekend in a matchup that could dramatically influence the final MEAC standings.



The Bulldogs have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on the conference championship, while North Carolina Central can disrupt the projections with a victory.



John Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the final weeks of the HBCU football season.|



“The championship picture is becoming clearer, but this week could still create a lot of movement,” Grant said.



“There are important games in both conferences, and several teams still control or influence their own path.”

UAPB suspensions shake up Toyota’s SWAC West projections

The SWAC West remains one of the most competitive races in HBCU football, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View A&M battling for the division lead.



Arkansas-Pine Bluff currently holds a 48.5 percent probability of winning the West, but Prairie View has climbed from 22.2 percent to 32.5 percent.



Alcorn State dropped to 15.2 percent, while Southern remains in contention at 3.8 percent.



A major factor in this week’s Toyota Championship Projections involves the suspension of nine Arkansas-Pine Bluff players ahead of its matchup with Prairie View.



The suspensions followed an altercation involving Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State.



The Toyota model accounts for the unavailable players as a general roster factor rather than assigning individual values to each player.



Their absence has contributed to a much tighter projection between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View, creating additional uncertainty in the SWAC West championship race.



The two teams meet this weekend in a matchup that could have major implications for the Celebration Bowl.

HBCU national championship race approaching critical stretch

The latest Toyota projections use more than 20,000 simulated finishes to estimate the chances of each team reaching the Celebration Bowl.



The simulations have a reported margin of error of plus or minus 0.7 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. However, the projections are not official predictions of the MEAC or SWAC champions.



Several important games remain, including North Carolina Central at South Carolina State, Prairie View at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State at Alabama State, and Texas Southern at Alabama A&M.



Jackson State and South Carolina State may currently lead the projections, but the final participants will be determined on the field.



The 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



The annual HBCU national championship matchup between the MEAC and SWAC champions will air nationally on ABC.