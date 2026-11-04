Florida’s First Black Governor Has HBCU Roots—and a Complicated History

Byron Donalds’ road to becoming Florida’s first Black governor passed through an HBCU campus that recently challenged him to explain whom his politics serve.

The Republican congressman defeated Democrat David Jolly in Tuesday’s election, securing a historic victory that will put a Black Floridian in the governor’s office for the first time when he takes office in January. Donalds attended Florida A&M University (FAMU) from 1996 to 1999 before earning his degree at Florida State University in 2002. His connection to FAMU is part of that history. So does the scrutiny he encountered there.

For an HBCU audience accustomed to celebrating former students who break barriers, Donalds presents a more demanding story.

His election now expands the possibilities of who can lead Florida. His politics invite questions about what that leadership will mean for Black Floridians and the institutions that serve them.

Both deserve attention.

We did it, Florida!



THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/blUeHu8m3a — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

FAMU was part of his journey. Its students had questions.

Byron Donalds returned to FAMU for a September 29 campaign town hall that became a pointed exchange over race, public policy, and his fitness to represent the people in the room.

WCTV reported confrontations involving critical race theory and the university’s immigration enforcement agreements. A fire alarm interrupted the event, though authorities did not identify its cause in that report.

The evening also resisted an easy description as a disastrous homecoming. According to Florida Politics, Donalds moved beyond preselected questions to take unscripted challenges, and an event that began with sharp criticism finished on more cordial terms.

That fuller picture matters. HBCU students challenged a candidate seeking power over their state. He stood before them and defended his positions.

An HBCU connection can open a conversation. It cannot settle the questions that follow.

I spent my first 3 years in Florida on the highest of seven hills at @FAMU_1887.



When I was in the state legislature, I served in the FAMU Caucus and was proud to work across the aisle to secure $25 million for FAMU’s Center for Access and Student Success.



More recently, I was… https://t.co/Qi9uMZD5UX pic.twitter.com/G3y1psMX0r — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 29, 2026

The second-chance question

One of those questions reaches into Byron Donald’s own biography.

He benefited from a pretrial diversion program following a marijuana possession arrest at 18. Years later, his approach to young offenders drew criticism because of legislation he championed in Congress.

Donalds’ office described his D.C. CRIMES Act as a response to youth violence. Its provisions included restricting sentencing discretion for young offenders and preventing Washington’s local government from changing certain sentencing rules. He argued for public safety and accountability.

At FAMU, a questioner pressed the tension between the second chance Donalds received and the opportunities his policies would leave for others.

His broader record complicates that criticism, too. As a Florida legislator, Donalds sponsored a criminal justice proposal that included reentry assistance and the possibility of sentences below mandatory minimums for certain drug trafficking offenses.

The useful question is how he decides who deserves another chance—and whether those decisions hold up when applied to people whose futures remain unwritten.

His words on Black history remain part of the record

Donalds’ relationship with Black voters also carries the weight of his comments about the past.

In Philadelphia in 2024, he said, “During Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” while making an argument about marriage, conservative values, and federal social policy.

The remarks drew criticism from Black Democratic leaders. Donalds later said he was discussing family formation, not expressing nostalgia for segregation. PolitiFact found that characterizations suggesting he praised Jim Crow’s racist policies left out significant context.

Any fair account should make that distinction. So does the reason the comparison provoked anger: Jim Crow enforced racial exclusion and denied basic rights, including access to the ballot.

There is another detail that complicates a blanket portrayal of Donalds as supporting every Florida controversy over Black history. In 2023, he publicly challenged curriculum language suggesting enslaved people gained skills that could benefit them personally. While supporting much of the broader curriculum, he called for that passage to be corrected.

Two FAMU connections, different political directions

Byron Donalds’ victory arrived during a midterm election that also elevated Keisha Lance Bottoms, a FAMU graduate, to Georgia’s governorship. Bottoms’ projected victory makes her the first Black woman elected governor in American history.

Their successes place people with ties to the same HBCU on sharply different political paths.

Nationally, Democrats captured control of the House and Senate. In Florida, Donalds preserved Republican control of the governor’s office. Those outcomes resist the suggestion that the country delivered one uniform political message.

They also offer no basis, by themselves, to declare that Black voters have embraced Donalds’ politics. Winning a statewide election and winning the confidence of Black voters are separate findings.

Republicans elevating Black leaders has historical precedent. What deserves examination now is the coalition Donalds assembled, the agenda he intends to pursue, and the consequences for people who supported him and those who did not.

His supporters have arguments worth examining, too. Donalds has emphasized school choice and campaigned on his personal journey from financial difficulty to professional and political success. Voters can find those appeals persuasive while others question their policy consequences.

History comes with responsibilities

For HBCU communities, the standard cannot end with attendance, graduation, or a photo in school colors.

The questions extend to funding, educational access, institutional independence, and the freedom to teach Black history accurately. A governor’s decisions on those issues will reach far beyond a campaign appearance.

Donalds’ identity as a Black man and his FAMU connection make his journey relevant to our audience. His historic election makes it consequential. Neither puts his record beyond examination.

An HBCU education can help prepare someone to reach the highest levels of public life. It can also prepare the students sitting across from that person to demand answers.

Florida has elected its first Black governor. What he does with that power will determine the next chapter.