HBCU football game ends with 5-0 score

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An HBCU football matchup between Elizabeth City State and Winston-Salem State produced one of the strangest scores of the 2026 season Saturday afternoon.



Elizabeth City State defeated Winston-Salem State 5-0 at Roebuck Stadium, scoring on a safety and a field goal while overcoming four turnovers to secure the CIAA victory.



The Vikings didn’t need a touchdown. In fact, they didn’t score after the opening seconds of the second quarter.

The scoring started just 92 seconds into the game. With Winston-Salem State facing fourth-and-15 from its own 11-yard line, Sir’Sean Ingram was credited with stopping a fourth-down play for an 11-yard loss in the end zone, giving Elizabeth City State a 2-0 advantage.



The Vikings added their only other points just seven seconds into the second quarter when Diego Coca-Hernandez connected on a 35-yard field goal. That was it.



Five points would be enough to decide a football game featuring 401 combined yards of total offense and six turnovers.



Elizabeth City State finished with 279 yards, including 181 rushing. Quarterback Josef Manley completed 15 of 25 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions while leading the Vikings with 66 rushing yards.

Winston-Salem State defense creates opportunities

Despite the loss, Winston-Salem State’s defense repeatedly gave its offense opportunities. Yetristan Brown and Zymiere Dempsey-Freeman intercepted Manley, while Christopher “CJ” Brown and Javion Vines-Holder recovered fumbles.



However, the Rams couldn’t capitalize.



Freshman quarterback Brayden Jeffries completed 10 of 24 passes for 89 yards and an interception. Jayvion Danzy rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries, but Winston-Salem State managed just 122 total yards.



The Rams also missed a 43-yard field goal attempt by Gilberto Lorenzana in the second quarter.



Elizabeth City State’s Ajani Farmer was particularly disruptive, recording seven tackles, including five solo tackles for loss and an assisted tackle for loss.



The Vikings held Winston-Salem State to 3-of-13 on third down and stopped all three fourth-down conversion attempts.

Vikings survive scoreless second half

Winston-Salem State had another opportunity late, but its final possession ended on an incomplete fourth-down pass with 1:06 remaining. The Rams fell to 2-7, while Elizabeth City State improved to 3-6.



In a season filled with high-scoring HBCU football games, this Halloween matchup produced something altogether different.



No touchdowns. Six turnovers. Five points. One victory.