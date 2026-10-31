North Carolina A&T, Elon brawl after big GHOE win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T’s 100th edition of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) delivered a century’s worth of tradition and a dramatic finish on the football field, as well as a brawl.

Freshman kicker Asher Holland connected on a 34-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining, and the Aggies forced and recovered a late Elon fumble to secure a 13-10 victory Saturday afternoon before 22,401 fans at Truist Stadium.

The win gave North Carolina A&T (4-5, 3-2 CAA) its third consecutive victory after a 1-5 start to the season. Elon dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Coastal Athletic Association play.

It also marked A&T’s first victory over Elon since 2019, snapping a three-game losing streak against its nearby conference rival.

Brawl ensues at the end of game

An on-field conflict at the conclusion of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s 100th anniversary homecoming game win



Saturday over Elon University was resolved after a joint review by officials from both schools.



A brief fight ensued when the visiting team came to the home team’s side of the field, before both teams left the field without further incident.



“College is a time to learn and grow, and we were glad to see that ultimately take place in this situation,” said North Carolina A&T Athletics Director Katreshia Louis-Verrett. “Both teams played a very competitive game today. We’re proud that A&T came out on top, and wish Elon the best over the rest of its season.”

CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio was present at Saturday’s game.

A century of GHOE tradition

The 2026 homecoming celebration marked 100 years since North Carolina A&T began its homecoming tradition in 1926.

What started as a university reunion has grown into one of the signature cultural events in HBCU life, bringing generations of Aggies back to Greensboro for a week of alumni gatherings, entertainment, campus traditions and football.

The university’s centennial celebration featured a sold-out homecoming game, with the Aggies looking to deliver a victory worthy of the occasion.

A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs had emphasized the significance of the weekend ahead of the matchup, explaining that homecoming belonged to the alumni returning to celebrate their university.

His team’s responsibility was to protect its home field.

Aggies rally after Elon takes third-quarter lead

The first half was dominated by defense, with neither offense finding the end zone. Holland finally broke the scoreless tie with a 25-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining before halftime, giving North Carolina A&T a 3-0 advantage.



Elon seized momentum immediately after the break.



A muffed kickoff return gave the Phoenix possession deep in A&T territory, setting up a 25-yard field goal by Luke Barnes that tied the game.



On the Aggies’ next offensive play, quarterback Kevin White lost a fumble that Elon recovered at the A&T 27-yard line.



Five plays later, Kamerin McDowell-Moore scored on a two-yard touchdown run, putting Elon ahead 10-3 with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter.



North Carolina A&T responded with its most important offensive possession of the afternoon.



White broke loose for a 39-yard run on third-and-three, helping spark an 11-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. He finished the possession with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jayvonne Dillard with 31 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Holland’s extra point tied the game at 10.

Holland delivers, defense seals the GHOE victory

The Aggies put together another critical possession late in the fourth quarter, moving 38 yards on eight plays to reach the Elon 17-yard line.

Facing fourth-and-one, A&T turned to Holland, who drilled the 34-yard field goal to give the Aggies a 13-10 lead.

Elon still had time to respond.

Quarterback Brady Stober completed a 36-yard pass to Alex Voss, and a defensive pass interference penalty helped the Phoenix advance to the A&T 18-yard line.

But with 44 seconds remaining and Elon facing third-and-six at the Aggies’ 14, A&T defender Tyrek Brown sacked Stober and forced a fumble. Cadricus Stanley recovered the football, allowing the Aggies to run out the clock.

White finished with 95 rushing yards and 98 passing yards, accounting for A&T’s only touchdown. The Aggies rushed for 168 yards and outgained Elon 266-201 despite committing three turnovers.

McDowell-Moore led Elon with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

North Carolina A&T’s defense recorded four sacks, while the offense converted seven of 15 third-down opportunities.

For a program working to rebuild momentum under Gibbs, the victory carried significance beyond the standings.

The Aggies entered the afternoon with two consecutive wins. They left with three, a victory over a conference rival and a memorable finish to the university’s centennial homecoming game.

For the generations of Aggies who returned to Greensboro for GHOE 100, the football team made sure the celebration included a win.