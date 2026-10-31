NASCAR bridges Motorsports and HBCUs at Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The rivalry between Alabama A&M and Alabama State took on a different look Friday as NASCAR unveiled a custom-designed show car celebrating both universities ahead of the 2026 Magic City Classic.

The unveiling highlighted the third annual NASCAR Block Party & Car Show: Classic Edition, held at City Walk Birmingham. The free, family-friendly event brought together HBCU traditions, motorsports, music and the local automotive community for an evening of festivities leading into one of college football’s most celebrated rivalries.

The specially designed NASCAR show car featured branding representing both Alabama A&M and Alabama State, bringing the two longtime rivals together on a single vehicle.

NASCAR Brings Racing Culture to the Magic City Classic

The Birmingham celebration followed NASCAR’s race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, extending the organization’s presence in Alabama from the racetrack to the HBCU football community.

Friday’s block party featured a car show competition offering up to $5,000 in prizes, along with interactive NASCAR experiences that gave fans and families an opportunity to engage with the sport.

A RAM Burnout Truck was also among the attractions promoted for the event.

The celebration showcased Birmingham’s automotive culture while introducing NASCAR experiences to an audience gathered for the Magic City Classic weekend.

Rapper Young Dro performs: Photo Credit: Travis Cochran/HBUC Studios



HBCU Bands, Young Dro Highlight Entertainment

The event also celebrated the music and traditions that have helped make the Magic City Classic a major cultural attraction.

Marching bands from Alabama A&M and Alabama State performed during the festivities, bringing another element of the schools’ rivalry to City Walk Birmingham.

Atlanta rapper Young Dro was also featured among the performers.

The event’s announced entertainment lineup included DJ Gorgeous and MC Lady Woo, adding to an evening that combined live music, HBCU pride and motorsports.

Beyond the performances and car show, the community celebration included local vendors and food trucks.

NASCAR also partnered with the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club on trunk-or-treat activities, giving families and children another way to participate in the festivities.

Exclusive NASCAR x Magic City Classic Merchandise Released

Fans also had an opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise commemorating the collaboration between NASCAR and the Magic City Classic.

The 2026 NASCAR x Magic City Classic collection was developed in partnership with Legacy History Pride (LHP), combining motorsports branding with the history and tradition of the annual rivalry.

The merchandise remains available for purchase online through ShopLHP.com.



Fans enjoy photo opportunities with the Alabama A&M stock car: Photo Credit: Travis Cochran/HBUC Studios



The Magic City Classic has long been about more than the annual football meeting between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

The event brings together alumni, students, marching bands, families and supporters from across the country for a weekend celebrating HBCU culture and tradition.

NASCAR’s Friday night celebration added another dimension to those festivities by connecting the schools’ rivalry with Birmingham’s automotive community and the sport of stock car racing.

The custom-designed show car served as the centerpiece, representing both universities ahead of their annual meeting on the football field.

For fans attending the Magic City Classic weekend, the block party offered another opportunity to celebrate the traditions surrounding the rivalry before Saturday’s game.