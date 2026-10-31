Delaware State football erased two 17-point deficits Saturday, with Marqui Adams throwing four touchdown passes in a 36-33 victory over Norfolk State. A 35-yard field goal as time expired completed the comeback at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hornets scored the final 20 points, turning an afternoon spent chasing the Spartans into their first MEAC win.

Adams, a Philadelphia native, finished with 243 passing yards and touchdown throws to four receivers. Yet Delaware State’s recovery depended on something its offense could not provide: keeping Norfolk State from answering. The Hornets shut out the Spartans in the fourth quarter, and two takeaways helped produce the tying touchdown and winning field goal.

The result moved Delaware State to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Norfolk State fell to 4-5 and 0-2 after twice building a lead large enough to dictate the game. By the finish, the Spartans were surrendering both possessions and control.

Norfolk State makes Delaware State chase

Norfolk State’s early scoring came through three different routes. Marco Peery kicked a 32-yard field goal, Jalyn Daniels scored on an 8-yard run and Kam’Ryn Thomas caught an 11-yard touchdown pass. Together, those plays put the Spartans ahead 17-0 in the second quarter.

Delaware State recovered enough to make the halftime discussion considerably different. Adams found Jaylin Terzado for a 33-yard touchdown, and a field goal trimmed the deficit to 17-10. As a result, the Hornets reached the break within one possession.

The third quarter forced them to do the work again. Jason Wonodi caught a touchdown pass for Norfolk State before Adams answered with a 40-yard scoring throw to Terrence Rone. However, the Spartans returned Delaware State’s ensuing conversion attempt for two points.

Ravon Moore’s touchdown run then pushed Norfolk State’s lead to 33-16 with 5:24 left in the third. Even so, the Hornets had produced two touchdown passes and still faced the same 17-point margin. Their next recovery would require stops alongside scores.

Adams gets help finishing the comeback

A field goal cut the deficit to 33-19 before the fourth quarter. Adams followed with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Kelley, bringing Delaware State within seven. His movement outside the pocket also helped the Hornets advance during the rally.

Phillip Dunnam’s interception supplied the next opportunity. Adams then turned that possession into a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyree Benton, and the extra point tied the game at 33. Norfolk State’s second substantial lead had disappeared.

The Spartans still had time to change the finish. Instead, Elyjah Mitchell fumbled after a reception, and Ryan Brown recovered at Norfolk State’s 15-yard line. As a result, Delaware State had the short field it needed to set up the winning kick.

That sequence explains the comeback as much as Adams’ four touchdown passes. The Hornets’ defense supplied another possession when they needed a tying score, then field position when they needed the winner. In fact, Norfolk State never scored again after Moore’s third-quarter touchdown.

A response before Morgan State visits

Delaware State entered Philadelphia following a 31-12 loss to North Carolina Central eight days earlier. Saturday, however, supplied a productive passing performance and a fourth-quarter defensive finish. It also left the Hornets with a clear problem to address: they needed two recoveries because they allowed Norfolk State to build two substantial leads.

The Hornets host Morgan State on Nov. 7. Adams’ performance gives Delaware State something concrete to build around entering that matchup. Getting the offense and defense to produce together earlier would make the next assignment considerably less complicated.otions included.

Unresolved: HBCU Sports credits Patrick Fisher-Butler with the winning field goal; Kevin Tresolini’s Delaware News Journal report, syndicated by AOL, credits Matteo Bracalenti. Winning kicker’s name omitted pending official confirmation.