Is Michael Vick starting to see his vision take shape at Norfolk State

Michael Vick didn’t need 623 yards of offense to know Da’Jean Golmond could play quarterback. He had watched the freshman handle third downs, situational football and pressure during camp at Norfolk State. What Vick hadn’t seen was how Golmond would respond when those practice repetitions became real. He got his answer in a 43-20 win over Chicago State that pushed the Spartans to 3-2.

Golmond threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his first start while adding 91 yards and another score on the ground. Norfolk State finished with 623 total yards, including 358 rushing. More important to Vick was Golmond’s composure. The freshman looked prepared for the opportunity and gave Vick another option in a quarterback room that has changed dramatically since last season.

“He did a lot of things that he’s been showing in practice and he just needed the game experience,” Vick said. “I’m proud of the guys. They rallied behind the young quarterback and John went out and got it done and played with a lot of confidence.”

Norfolk State is finding an offensive identity

Golmond didn’t have to carry the offense by himself. Jalyn Daniels rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yard scoring run. Jason Wonodi added another explosive run as Norfolk State continued attacking on the ground. That balance allowed the Spartans to keep pressure off their freshman quarterback while forcing Chicago State to defend multiple threats.

Vick wants balance, but that doesn’t mean producing identical rushing and passing totals. He wants enough options to prevent a defense from dictating how Norfolk State plays. The Spartans continued running despite a playing surface Vick described as extremely slippery. Eventually, the explosive plays arrived.

“We always want to be balanced and we always want to run the football effectively,” Vick said. “It’s not gonna always be pretty, but you got to continue to just grind it out and give guys the opportunity.”

That approach could be important for Golmond’s development. Vick doesn’t need the freshman to imitate the former NFL quarterback coaching him from the sideline. He needs Golmond to understand the offense, make good decisions and use the athletic ability that put him in the quarterback competition during camp.

Michael Vick has a different quarterback room

When asked why the offense looks different from last season, Vick started with something basic: the people running it are different. Norfolk State entered the season with four new quarterbacks after last year’s group either graduated or transferred. Vick also has more time to work directly with the position than he did during his first season as a college head coach.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to spend with the quarterbacks last year,” Vick said. “We were all sort of trying to get to know one another.”

A year later, Vick has more familiarity with his players and staff. He spends significant time with Norfolk State’s quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. He wants his quarterbacks to understand why the offense runs certain concepts instead of simply memorizing plays. He also doesn’t appear interested in forcing every quarterback into the same system.

“Sometimes quarterbacking, you don’t have to make it as complicated when you just cater to a guy’s skill set and what they can do,” Vick said.

That approach fits Vick’s evolution since taking the job. He has discussed how coaching at Norfolk State changed his perspective on HBCU football. Year Two is now providing a clearer picture of how those lessons are influencing his program.

Players come before scheme for Vick

There will always be a temptation to make Norfolk State’s offense about Vick’s imagination. He was one of football’s most dynamic quarterbacks, so expectations naturally follow him into coaching. His explanation for Norfolk State’s offensive improvement is much simpler. The players matter more than the playbook.

“Scheme is secondary, cause if you don’t have the players, this scheme really doesn’t matter,” Vick said.

Golmond offers an example of that philosophy. His mobility gives Norfolk State another way to pressure defenses. His youth means the staff doesn’t need to bury him under unnecessary complexity. Against Chicago State, Norfolk State found a balance that allowed Golmond to play confidently while the running game shared the responsibility.

Norfolk State still has plenty to clean up

The 623 yards can hide some problems Vick knows Norfolk State must address. The Spartans committed 12 penalties for 136 yards and turned the ball over three times. They had enough offense to overcome those mistakes against Chicago State, but better opponents may not offer the same margin for error.

Two penalties came after touchdown celebrations, and Vick made it clear that he didn’t consider those mistakes harmless.

“That’s unnecessary,” Vick said. “That’s not playing the game with humility, and they got to play the game with humility and respect the opponent.”

That is the tension surrounding Norfolk State at 3-2. The Spartans are showing signs of progress, but they aren’t playing clean enough football for Vick to become comfortable. The offense can create explosive plays. Now Norfolk State has to eliminate the mistakes that can erase them.

Robert Morris presents Golmond’s next test

Golmond appears likely to get another start when Norfolk State travels to Robert Morris. His second opportunity will be different. Chicago State had limited college film of him running Vick’s offense. Robert Morris now has a full game to study his tendencies, mobility and the concepts that made him comfortable.

Vick expects a physical matchup. He praised the Robert Morris secondary and pass rush while emphasizing the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage. That puts another challenge in front of a Norfolk State rushing attack coming off its best performance of the season.

Norfolk State’s 2026 football schedule will continue to provide those tests as the Spartans move deeper into the season. A 3-2 start has created momentum. Vick wants to see whether his team can turn that momentum into sustained improvement.

Golmond’s emergence didn’t surprise him. Vick said the freshman performed well during camp, especially in third-down and situational periods. His youth made the staff cautious about putting him on the field too early, but his first start provided the experience Vick believed he needed.

“Leaving the past in the past, what’s done is done,” Vick said of his message to Golmond. “Continue to build on his development as a player.”

Norfolk State’s progress is about more than 623 yards

There is more excitement around Norfolk State at 3-2, and Vick understands why. The Spartans are producing explosive plays, winning games and developing more options at quarterback. Those developments matter for an HBCU program trying to establish a new direction under one of football’s most recognizable names.

The Spartans also aren’t a finished product. Twelve penalties and three turnovers make that obvious. The challenge for Vick is making sure the improvement continues while the excitement around Norfolk State grows.

“Either you’re getting better, you’re getting worse,” Vick said. “At this juncture of the season, we should be getting better and trending upwards.”

The 623 yards will attract attention because numbers that large always do. The more important story is developing underneath them. Michael Vick has a deeper quarterback room, a dangerous rushing attack and a freshman who responded when his opportunity arrived. He is also gaining a clearer understanding of how those pieces should fit together.

Golmond’s first start offered a glimpse of what Vick’s Norfolk State offense can become. What happens next will tell us much more.