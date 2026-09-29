Atlanta area high schools unveiled for Red Lobster Band of The Year

Red Lobster Band of the Year has unveiled its Metro Atlanta high school Top 25, launching the chase for December’s championship.



The initial field draws primarily from recommendations by district music supervisors. It is an alphabetical selection list, not a ranking from first through 25th.



Two finalists will perform December 11, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before the HBCU Band of the Year competition. Each will receive $10,000 for participating, with one earning the Metropolitan Atlanta High School Band of the Year title.



Reigning champion Westlake returns to the field. Its director, Cedric Young, described the preparation behind the program’s 2025 Red Lobster championship.



“Every rehearsal had a specific purpose,” Young said.



His students worked on musical accuracy, marching precision, endurance and showmanship. Separate preparation for percussion, dancers and the drum major came together through joint rehearsals.

Atlanta high school band Top 25 field

The selected programs represent 10 school districts. Fulton County leads with five schools, followed by DeKalb County with four. Here is the complete field, grouped by district:

Atlanta Public Schools: Carver, Maynard Jackson, Midtown.

Carver, Maynard Jackson, Midtown. Clayton County: Jonesboro, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill.

Jonesboro, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill. Cobb County: Pebblebrook, South Cobb.

Pebblebrook, South Cobb. DeKalb County: Arabia Mountain, McNair, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson.

Arabia Mountain, McNair, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson. Douglas County: New Manchester.

New Manchester. Fulton County: Banneker, Creekside, Langston Hughes, Tri-Cities, Westlake.

Banneker, Creekside, Langston Hughes, Tri-Cities, Westlake. Gwinnett County: Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, South Gwinnett.

Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, South Gwinnett. Henry County: Dutchtown, Eagles Landing.

Dutchtown, Eagles Landing. Newton County: Newton.

Newton. Rockdale County: Salem.

The Red Lobster high school competition also connects Atlanta musicians with HBCU band programs. ESPN Events executive band consultant Don P. Roberts emphasized the recruiting opportunities that participating schools create for collegiate directors.

Road to the Red Lobster band championship

Organizers will reduce the high school field to 15 in October and 10 in November. Fans can support their favorite programs through polls during both months.



Current and retired HBCU band directors and dance coaches will adjudicate October and November submissions. They will use the collegiate rubric, evaluating musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors and auxiliaries.



The judging group will also review the top five cumulative bands to determine the two Atlanta participants. High school chairman Dr. James Oliver oversees approval of the adjudicators.



“The addition of the high schools has motivated band directors and band members to strive for higher goals,” Oliver said.



For South Cobb director Calvin Morris, winning would carry meaning beyond the performance itself.



“A championship would be living proof. Proof to the community that upholding the highest standards is not a burden to be carried, but an opportunity to enable greatness.”