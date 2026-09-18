FAMU, Tennessee State meet in Tallahassee looking for a reset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two of the most recognizable brands in HBCU football will renew an old rivalry Saturday when Florida A&M hosts Tennessee State at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on HBCU Go, with both teams looking for an offensive breakthrough after difficult starts to the season. Tennessee State enters at 0-3, while FAMU is 1-2. The Tigers are coming off a 30-3 loss at Alabama A&M, while the Rattlers return home following a 77-7 loss at Miami.

Both offenses looking for a breakthrough

The numbers make Saturday’s challenge fairly clear. Tennessee State is averaging 10 points and 238 yards of offense per game, while FAMU is averaging 13.3 points and 176 yards.

TSU has found some success sustaining drives, converting 42 percent of its third downs, best in the OVC. The Tigers have also scored on five of six trips to the red zone. Quarterback Daylin Lee has thrown for 514 yards, while Jayden Guy leads TSU with 202 receiving yards.

FAMU’s defense presents an interesting counter. The Rattlers have held opponents to an 18.2 percent conversion rate on third down, ranking second nationally in FCS. FAMU has also produced 10 sacks and enters the matchup with a plus-four turnover margin.

FAMU adjusting after loss of Isaiah Knowles

Florida A&M is also adjusting to a significant change at quarterback. Isaiah Knowles, who opened the season as FAMU’s starter, suffered a season-ending thumb injury against South Carolina State, forcing the Rattlers to move forward with graduate quarterback Dustin Fletcher.

Fletcher has completed 14 of 27 passes for 101 yards while adding 32 yards on the ground. His mobility gives FAMU another dimension, but head coach Quinn Gray has emphasized that improvement begins with the players around him, particularly an offensive line searching for continuity.

“We just need those guys to come together and play as one,” Gray said, adding that “the fist is always stronger than the five fingers.”

Tennessee State trying to turn the page

For Tennessee State head coach Reggie Barlow, the 0-3 record hasn’t changed what he wants his program built around.

“Our habits must be aligned with our expectations,” Barlow said. “We all say we want to be champions. We all say we want to go to the NFL, but what do our habits say?”

Saturday also renews a series with considerable history. Tennessee State has won the last six meetings, a streak that began with a 29-18 victory in the 2010 Atlanta Football Classic.

For two programs trying to regain momentum before conference play takes center stage, a familiar HBCU rivalry provides an opportunity for a fresh start.