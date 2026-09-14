Former NFL coach Mike Tomlin headlining HBCU basketball event

For the first time in 19 years, Mike Tomlin will spend fall Sundays analyzing NFL football instead of coaching for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before September ends, the Super Bowl-winning coach will bring his message on leadership and winning to Durham.

Tomlin will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 NC Central Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Research Triangle Park.

The annual event supports a North Carolina Central basketball program that has consistently found ways to compete, develop players and reach the NCAA Tournament without the resources enjoyed by many of its higher-profile neighbors.

Tomlin begins a new chapter

Tomlin stepped down from the Pittsburgh Steelers in January following a remarkable 19-year run in which his teams never posted a losing season. He compiled 193 regular-season victories, made the playoffs 13 times and led Pittsburgh to two Super Bowls. At 36, he became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl when the Steelers captured Super Bowl XLIII.

This fall, Tomlin has moved from the sideline to television, joining NBC’s Football Night in America as a studio analyst.

His appearance at NC Central pairs one of football’s most recognizable voices on leadership with a basketball program led by a coach whose influence has extended well beyond wins and losses.

Tomlin and Moton connect on leadership

LeVelle Moton has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2009 and became NC Central men’s basketball’s all-time winningest coach during the 2023-24 season.

But Moton’s impact has also extended into the Raleigh community where he grew up. The City of Raleigh renamed Lane Street Park as LeVelle Moton Park, recognizing a native son who once played on its courts and has remained active in youth and community initiatives.

That makes Tomlin a fitting guest for a program that has similarly emphasized what happens beyond the basketball court.

“I’m truly honored that someone so accomplished and a sure First Ballot Hall of Famer has blessed us with his presence for the night,” Moton said. “I’m grateful for our friendship and even more grateful that our university will benefit from his presence.”

An investment in NC Central basketball

The Tip-Off Banquet serves as an annual fundraiser for the men’s basketball program, with proceeds routed through the NCCU Foundation to support equipment, travel, facilities and the academic and leadership development of student-athletes.

Individual tickets for the Sept. 30 event are $125, with corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities also available.

NC Central Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Banquet information and tickets.