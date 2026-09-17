Stephen A. Smith part of new HBCU sports scholarship

Stephen A. Smith has spent years using his platform to promote HBCU Week. Now the Winston-Salem State University alumnus is putting his name behind another opportunity aimed at HBCU students.

The HBCU Week Foundation will open its 2026 scholarship application cycle Friday, Sept. 18, during its annual College Fair in Wilmington, Delaware. Among the opportunities is the HBCU Week Sports Scholarship powered by Robert O. Wright III and Smith.

The sports scholarship was announced earlier this year after Wright, a 20-year-old Division I student-athlete, pledged $25,000 of his own money to help establish the fund. The organization says the scholarship is designed to support future HBCU student-athletes academically, athletically and professionally.

Stephen A. Smith has long backed the movement

Smith’s connection to the organization goes well beyond attaching his name to a scholarship.



The ESPN personality has served as an ambassador since 2019 and has repeatedly credited his experience at Winston-Salem State with helping shape his career.



“I wouldn’t be where I am today were it not for an HBCU,” Smith said in connection with this year’s HBCU Week celebration.



Smith said WSSU provided him with an extended family and a community that took a personal interest in his success. He has also tied his HBCU advocacy to legendary Winston-Salem State basketball coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines, who coached Smith during his time at the university.



Smith previously recalled asking Gaines how he could repay him for what he had done for him. The message from his former coach was simple: “Don’t forget HBCUs, you make sure that you help any chance you get.”



That relationship has remained visible throughout Smith’s career. He has donated to Winston-Salem State, helped bring ESPN’s First Take to HBCU Week and continued taking the show to HBCU campuses around the country.

HBCU Week is about IMPACT!



And I am sure as hell looking forward to the 10th Anniversary of HBCU Week College Career Fair! #HBCUWeek #HBCU #Education #Scholarships pic.twitter.com/o40y8uaxlT — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 14, 2026

HBCU Week impact continues to grow

The numbers behind HBCU Week have grown substantially since Smith became an ambassador.



The foundation says its College Fair has produced more than 15,000 on-the-spot college acceptances and nearly 6,000 scholarship offers totaling more than $109 million since the organization began its work.



Smith has continued talking publicly about that mission even as his media footprint has expanded and criticism of his views have grown.



“It’s not going to stop me from continuing to be the ambassador for HBCU Week,” Smith said in August after being called out by the NABJ. He discussed his plans to create more HBCU opportunities through his media company.



Smith said he’s is also working toward a deal to broadcast HBCU basketball games, another project he says would create opportunities for Black talent and producers.

The new sports scholarship adds another piece to that effort. Applications for the foundation’s= 2026 scholarship cycle are scheduled to open Sept. 18.