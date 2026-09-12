NC Central tops NC A&T in rain-soaked squabble

North Carolina Central held off North Carolina A&T 30-22 on Saturday, extending its winning streak in the Aggie-Eagle Classic to five games.



The game had it all: weather delays, questionable calls and a squabble in the rain between members of NCCU’s Sound Machine and NC A&T band assistants.



The Eagles controlled most of the afternoon behind a career performance from running back Plez Lawrence. However, the Aggies turned the 98th meeting between the rivals into a fourth-quarter fight at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.



North Carolina A&T reached the NCCU 3-yard line during the final seconds with a chance to tie the game. An offensive pass interference penalty pushed the Aggies back to the 18.



NCCU defensive back Jakarri Martin II intercepted Kevin White on the next play, ending the comeback attempt.



The victory moved North Carolina Central to 2-1. North Carolina A&T fell to 0-3 despite producing its best offensive showing of the season.

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Plez Lawrence powers North Carolina Central

NCCU wasted little time setting the tone.



Freshman quarterback Nelson Layne connected with Mehki Wall for a 27-yard touchdown on the opening possession. Riley Daniels added a 37-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 10-0 first-quarter advantage.



Lawrence took over during the second quarter. He scored on a 14-yard run before breaking free for a 73-yard touchdown that pushed North Carolina Central ahead 23-7.



North Carolina A&T answered both of Lawrence’s second-quarter scores.



White found Elijah Kennedy for a 51-yard touchdown with 4:33 remaining in the half. The pair connected again from two yards out with eight seconds left, trimming NCCU’s halftime lead to 23-14.



A weather delay lasting one hour and 41 minutes interrupted the game during the third quarter. Once play resumed, Lawrence completed a six-play scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown.



That score gave NCCU a 30-14 lead.



Lawrence finished with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. His performance marked North Carolina Central’s first 200-yard rushing game since J’Mari Taylor gained 206 yards against Howard in 2024.



Layne completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. He spread his completions among nine receivers and did not commit a turnover.

North Carolina A&T makes a late push

North Carolina A&T refused to let the rivalry end quietly.



White connected with Anthony Rucker for a six-yard touchdown with 4:20 remaining. He then found Mark Tillman for the two-point conversion, cutting NCCU’s lead to eight points.



The Aggies regained possession and drove deep into Eagles territory. Their potential game-tying march ended only after the offensive pass interference call and Martin’s interception.



White completed 21 of 44 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Kennedy caught seven passes for 112 yards and two scores.



North Carolina A&T outgained NCCU through the air and converted 10 of 17 third-down attempts. Four turnovers and eight penalties for 80 yards proved costly, however.



Joshua Truesdale led North Carolina Central with 10 tackles and an interception. The Eagles did not commit a turnover and held the ball for more than 33 minutes.



North Carolina Central will travel to Gardner-Webb on Sept. 19. North Carolina A&T will continue its road swing against Campbell on the same day.



For NCCU, the victory continued its recent command of the rivalry. For the Aggies, the result represented another loss—but also their first sustained signs of offensive progress in 2026.