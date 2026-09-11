Miami football sets records in 70-point FAMU blowout

Miami football turned its home opener into a record-setting showcase Thursday night, rolling past FAMU 77-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.



The seventh-ranked Hurricanes scored 21 points in the first quarter, added 28 in the second and carried a 49-0 advantage into halftime. They put up another 28 points in the third quarter and reached 77-0 with 3:31 remaining in the period.



FAMU avoided the shutout with a defensive touchdown following a Miami fumble. Still, the 70-point margin represented the Hurricanes’ largest victory in the series.



The 77 points tied the Miami football program record. The Hurricanes previously reached that total against Savannah State in 2013 and again during a 77-0 win over the Tigers in 2018.



Miami finished with 856 yards on 73 plays, averaging 11.7 yards per snap. The total ranked third in ACC history and established a Miami single-game record. Its 42 first downs also established a new ACC mark.

The Hurricanes produced almost identical totals through the air and on the ground. Miami passed for 426 yards and rushed for 430, while FAMU finished with only 107 yards of total offense. ESPN’s game page includes the final score and statistics.



Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Backup Luke Nickel went 8-for-8 for 144 yards and three more scores. Mark Fletcher Jr. needed only seven carries to rush for 105 yards and two touchdowns.



Miami piled up 603 yards and 63 points before the third quarter reached its midpoint. By the time the lead hit 77, the blowout had drawn national attention, including a reaction from ESPN personality Pat McAfee on X.



The final statistical gap was just as extreme as the scoreboard. Miami held a 42-4 advantage in first downs and averaged 9.4 more yards per play. FAMU converted only one of 14 third-down attempts and managed 37 rushing yards.



The Rattlers faced the Miami football machine on a short turnaround. FAMU lost 31-13 to South Carolina State in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, leaving only four days between games. Starting quarterback Isaiah Knowles was also unavailable after suffering a season-ending injury.



FAMU dropped to 1-2 in Quinn Gray Sr.’s first season as head coach. Miami improved to 2-0 while producing one of the most explosive offensive performances in ACC history.