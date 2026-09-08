HBCU D2 contender gets major respect from South Carolina State

Reigning HBCU champion South Carolina State is set to take on Division II contender Virginia State Saturday in Orangeburg. Despite the classification difference, VSU has already caught the attention of Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry.



South Carolina State enters the matchup after a convincing 31-13 win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. But Berry is not treating Virginia State like a routine follow-up.



“Virginia State might be the best team we play so far,” Berry said during Monday’s MEAC coaches availability.



That statement carries weight considering South Carolina State has already faced FAMU and opened the season by scoring 87 points against Savannah State.



Berry said Virginia State has his attention because of its quarterback, receivers and overall balance.

“They are talented,” Berry said. “They have a quarterback. They can spin it. They have some receivers. They can make it happen. They’re super talented and they’re very solid defensively, man. We have our hands full.”

Virginia State bringing serious offensive firepower

The numbers back up Berry’s assessment.



Virginia State is 2-0 after beating Barton 44-17 and Bowie State 42-13. The Trojans are averaging 43 points and 507.5 yards of total offense per game while allowing just 15 points per contest.



Quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. has been at the center of that production. Through two games, Matthews has completed 46 of 64 passes for 663 yards and seven touchdowns while completing nearly 72 percent of his attempts. He is also averaging 5.3 yards per rushing attempt.



His most recent performance was especially impressive. Matthews threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns in Virginia State’s 42-13 win over Bowie State.



The Trojans have also produced multiple receiving threats. Jaylen Pretlow has 211 receiving yards and two touchdowns through two games, while Nazir McKenzie has 113 yards and two scores.



That production presents a very different challenge for a South Carolina State defense that dominated Florida A&M.

The Bulldogs held FAMU to negative-one rushing yard on 30 attempts and kept the Rattlers out of the end zone. Berry said his defensive front controlled the game and emphasized that South Carolina State has built its identity around winning at the line of scrimmage.

Division I vs. Division II HBCU matchup carries intrigue

Games between Division I and Division II HBCU programs are sometimes framed around the difference in classification and resources.



Berry’s comments suggest South Carolina State is looking at this one much differently.



He specifically pointed to Matthews’ ability to both throw and run and said the Trojans have playmakers on the perimeter capable of creating problems.



Virginia State has also been efficient where South Carolina State struggled against FAMU. The Trojans have converted 56.5 percent of their third downs this season. South Carolina State converted just one of eight third downs against FAMU, a number Berry called “unacceptable.”

South Carolina State will still enter as the Division I program, reigning HBCU champions and as a team carrying momentum after its nationally televised win in Miami.

But Berry is making sure his players understand that Virginia State is arriving in Orangeburg with momentum of its own.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Berry said. “Those guys are pretty talented, man, and they’re going to come in here with it on their mind.”

South Carolina State hosts Virginia State Saturday at 6 p.m. in Orangeburg.