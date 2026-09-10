North Carolina A&T-North Carolina Central rivalry game moved up

The latest chapter of the North Carolina Central-North Carolina A&T rivalry will start earlier than expected.



North Carolina Central announced that Saturday’s football game against North Carolina A&T has been moved from 6 p.m. to noon on Sept. 12 due to forecasted weather conditions in the Durham area later in the day.



NCCU said the decision was made with the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, officials and game-day workers in mind.



All other game-day information will remain unchanged unless the university announces additional updates.

HBCU rivalry gets earlier kickoff

The schedule change gives one of North Carolina’s biggest HBCU football rivalries a new game-day window.



North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T are longtime rivals with fan bases spread across the state and beyond. The matchup traditionally brings significant attention because of the history between the two programs and the broader rivalry between the Durham and Greensboro institutions.



Moving the game to noon could also affect travel and tailgating plans for fans who were preparing for an evening kickoff.



NCCU encouraged fans to continue monitoring official athletics communication channels for any additional changes.



The weather-related move comes as both programs continue navigating the early portion of the 2026 season. North Carolina Central enters the matchup looking to build momentum at home, while North Carolina A&T will be trying to respond on the road.



For fans, the biggest adjustment is simple: kickoff is now six hours earlier.



Saturday’s North Carolina Central-North Carolina A&T game is now scheduled for 12 p.m. in Durham.