HBCU places AD on leave amid investigation

Tennessee State has placed athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen on administrative leave as the university investigates concerns raised by multiple head coaches, marking a significant development in one of the biggest HBCU athletics stories of the summer.



In a statement released by the Office of the President, Tennessee State President Dwayne Tucker announced that Allen has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately following an internal review prompted by a letter from six head coaches expressing no confidence in the athletic director’s leadership.



“As I continue to strive to lead with transparency, I wanted to share an update regarding a change in our athletic department,” Tucker wrote in a message addressed to TSU alumni.



According to the statement, the university became aware of “multiple concerns surrounding the leadership of the TSU athletic department through an open letter from six head coaches” dated May 28, 2026. Tucker said he immediately launched an internal investigation after receiving the letter.



“I am placing TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen on administrative leave effective today, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations,” Tucker wrote. “An interim athletic director will be announced soon and will be shared with the university community once a decision has been made.”

Coaches’ complaints led to investigation

citing concerns over communication, transparency, departmental vision, resource allocation, delayed decision-making and declining morale within the athletic department.



Among the reported signatories were football coach Reggie Barlow, men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith, women’s basketball coach Candice Dupree, softball coach Genee McGrath, track and field coach Chandra Cheeseborough and volleyball coach Donika Sutton.



Notably, Allen hired four of the six coaches who ultimately signed the letter calling for change in the department’s leadership.

Major change for Tennessee State athletics

Allen was hired as Tennessee State’s athletic director in April 2020 and has overseen several major initiatives during his tenure, including fundraising efforts, facility improvements and the expansion of the department’s external partnerships. He was also recently appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee.



The decision to place Allen on leave creates uncertainty for one of the nation’s most visible HBCU athletic departments just weeks before the start of the fall sports season.



In his message, Tucker emphasized that the university’s review remains active and declined to provide additional details.



“Because this is an active personnel matter, we cannot comment further at this time, but we remain committed to addressing this matter with appropriate seriousness and care for all parties involved,” Tucker said.

What’s next?

Tennessee State said an interim athletic director will be named in the coming days while the investigation continues. The university has not provided a timetable for completing its review or determining Allen’s future with the department.

The move represents a dramatic escalation from the initial no-confidence letter and places one of the most prominent athletic leadership positions in HBCU sports under interim management as the university works through the investigation.

HBCU Gameday will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as Tennessee State announces an interim ADand releases additional information regarding the ongoing investigation.