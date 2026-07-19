North Carolina A&T projects 200,000 attendees for historic HBCU homecoming

GREENSBORO, NC — North Carolina A&T expects more than 200,000 people to attend its historic HBCU homecoming celebration this fall, potentially delivering a major economic boost to Greensboro and the surrounding Piedmont Triad.



University officials announced the projection Friday during a virtual presentation marking 100 days until the centennial edition of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.



The weeklong celebration will run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1. However, North Carolina A&T plans additional centennial events through the end of the calendar year.



“In 2024, homecoming week drew a documented 132,000 attendees,” Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Tamara Michel Josserand said. “Last fall, it was the catalyst for nearly 175,000 homecoming weekend visits to downtown Greensboro restaurants, bars and businesses.”



A&T expects those numbers to grow substantially during its 100th homecoming.



“We expect attendance to surpass 200,000 this fall, making North Carolina A&T homecoming a major economic shot in the arm for the Piedmont Triad just as we approach the winter holidays,” Josserand said.

North Carolina A&T homecoming reaches beyond campus

The university has previously estimated that its HBCU homecoming generates more than $50 million in annual economic impact. That money flows through hotels, restaurants, retail stores, bars and other businesses across the region.



North Carolina A&T reported more than 132,000 attendees in 2024. Downtown Greensboro Inc. then tracked more than 173,000 downtown visits during the 2025 homecoming celebration. Those figures measure different aspects of homecoming traffic, but both demonstrate the event’s reach beyond campus.



This year’s celebration could produce even greater demand.



A&T’s official hotel reservation portal will open July 27 at 9 a.m. ET. University officials warned that partner properties typically sell out quickly. The host hotel, the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, sometimes reaches capacity within minutes.



Aggie Fan Fest represents another important piece of the homecoming economy. More than 50,000 people attended the three-day festival in 2025, according to university officials. The event gives food and merchandise vendors an opportunity to reach thousands of Aggies and visitors.



The university also created an official centennial emblem that licensed vendors can use on approved apparel and merchandise. A&T expects hundreds of regional retailers to sell commemorative items online and in stores.

Halloween adds another layer to historic celebration

The largest events will take place Saturday, Oct. 31. Halloween will feature the homecoming parade, concert and football game against nearby Coastal Athletic Association opponent Elon University.



Individual football tickets, including seats for the homecoming game, will go on sale Aug. 3. North Carolina A&T has already reported record season-ticket sales ahead of the 2026 season.



The game also arrives during another milestone year. The university will celebrate the 125th season of North Carolina A&T football while commemorating a century of HBCU homecoming tradition.



“Homecoming is special at every college and university, but A&T homecoming is in a league of its own,” Chancellor James R. Martin II said. “This year’s homecoming parade, football game and the homecoming hip-hop concert will all take place on Saturday, Oct. 31—Halloween—taking the excitement to a whole new level.”



For Greensboro, that excitement could mean its largest North Carolina A&T homecoming crowd—and one of its biggest economic weekends—ever.