NBA squad signs HBCU star Aaron Nkrumah after draft

Tennessee State standout Aaron Nkrumah has an NBA home with the Denver Nuggets after the HBCU star went undrafted.

The Nuggets signed Nkrumah to an Exhibit 10 Deal, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Sports.



There was hope that Nkrumah would be picked in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, ending a 14-year drought for HBCU players on draft night.

No HBCU players has been drafted since Norfolk State legend Kyle O’Quinn was selected 49th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2012 NBA Draft.

From Division III to the NBA

Nkrumah’s road to the NBA wasn’t conventional.



Before becoming one of the nation’s top mid-major players, he began his collegiate career at the Division III level before transferring to Tennessee State, where he blossomed into one of the best two-way players in college basketball.



During his senior season, Nkrumah averaged:

17.7 points per game

5.5 rebounds

3.0 assists

2.8 steals

He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range while leading the Tigers to one of their strongest seasons in recent memory.



His outstanding play earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors and placed him firmly on NBA scouting radars.

The Only HBCU Invite

Nkrumah’s rise accelerated during the pre-draft process.



He was the only HBCU player invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, where he impressed scouts enough to become one of only five players promoted to the NBA Draft Combine.



His call-up placed him alongside Rafael Castro, Jacob Cofie, Bryce Hopkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn, making him one of the biggest success stories of the pre-draft cycle.

Turning Heads at the Elite Camp

Nkrumah didn’t waste his opportunity.



During G League Elite Camp scrimmages, he finished with:

22 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

He shot 7-of-12 from the field while showcasing the length, athleticism and defensive versatility NBA evaluators covet.



At the Draft Combine, Nkrumah measured 6-foot-5 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10¼ wingspan, further boosting his stock as a modern NBA wing.

HBCUs still searching for an NBA Draft pick

While former Winston-Salem State standout Javonte Cooke recently reached the NBA through a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, no HBCU player has been drafted since O’Quinn.

That didn’t change on Wednesday night.