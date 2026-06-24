Tennessee State Hockey could be on ice before it even begins

The dream of launching the first men’s hockey program at a historically Black college or university is facing a critical crossroads in Nashville.

According to reporting by The Athletic, Tennessee State University officials are evaluating whether the school’s groundbreaking hockey program can move forward without securing long-term financial support, with a final decision expected within the next month.

The program, announced in June 2023 during the NHL Draft in Nashville, was hailed as a historic partnership between Tennessee State University and the Nashville Predators. The initiative was designed to make TSU the first HBCU to sponsor men’s hockey, creating a new pathway into a sport where Black participation has traditionally been limited.

Now, the future of that vision remains uncertain.

TSU President: Program Must Be Financially Sustainable

Tennessee State President Dwayne Tucker told The Athletic that the university cannot move forward with hockey unless funding is secured to support the program for at least five years.

“I can tell you we’re not going to move forward with a hockey program if the sustainable funding is not there,” Tucker said.

The university’s financial challenges are a major factor in the decision-making process.

Tucker became interim president in December 2024 as Tennessee State worked through significant financial difficulties. At the time, university leaders reported a negative cash balance of $18 million and an overall deficit of $52 million.

While the institution has made progress in reducing those deficits, Tucker said the university is still managing approximately $35 million in financial shortfalls.

As a result, university leaders have prioritized investments in campus infrastructure, including aging residence halls and athletic facilities.

“We need that money to help fix some of the modernization that needs to take place on the campus, not another sport that couldn’t be standing on its own,” Tucker told The Athletic.

Tennessee State University Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen says the Nashville Predators wants to give the school $2.5 to $3 million dollars to help launch their hockey program. He also says the Predators want to help them fundraise for future years and hopes to play in 2027. pic.twitter.com/xAerUD7oOK — Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) June 24, 2026

A Historic Opportunity Still Worth Saving

Despite the financial hurdles, hockey supporters remain optimistic.

Head coach Duante’ Abercrombie, who was hired to lead the program, said he believes there is still a path forward.

“I have faith in the Nashville Predators, I have faith in the NHL, and more importantly, I have faith in my institution that they will find a path forward that is positive for the hockey program,” Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie acknowledged the challenge ahead. Operating costs for NCAA Division I hockey programs can range from roughly $900,000 to $3 million annually before accounting for scholarships.

Still, he believes the significance of the project makes it worth fighting for.

“This is something that is historic,” Abercrombie said. “I believe that everybody involved wants to see it happen.”

Predators Remain Involved

The Nashville Predators, whose partnership helped launch the initiative, continue to work alongside the university as discussions continue.

Predators Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett told The Athletic that conversations between the franchise and Tennessee State remain active and productive.

“We understand all of the priorities and opportunities in front of Tennessee State, but we remain hopeful that Division I hockey will still be played in Nashville in the future,” Wickett said.

The Predators have been one of the driving forces behind the effort, viewing the program as an opportunity to expand diversity within hockey while creating a first-of-its-kind collegiate experience at an HBCU.

What Happens Next?

For now, Tennessee State officials continue searching for donors and funding partners who can provide the long-term financial commitment needed to launch the program.

Tucker said he would love to see the university make history, but only if the program can operate independently without placing additional strain on the institution’s finances.

The next 30 days could determine whether Tennessee State becomes home to the first HBCU men’s hockey team in history—or whether one of the most ambitious projects in HBCU athletics remains on ice.

For supporters of both hockey and HBCU athletics, the hope is that a solution can be found before time runs out.