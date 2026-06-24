NCAA eligibility change reshapes Division I roster rules

NCAA Division I eligibility rules are changing in a major way, creating a new five-year model that could reshape roster management across college sports.



The Division I Cabinet approved an age-based eligibility model that would allow student-athletes up to five years of competition. The new rule replaces the current system that allows four seasons of competition within a five-year window.



The change also eliminates traditional redshirts, sport-specific eligibility rules and many of the waivers that have allowed athletes to extend their careers.



For prospects who initially enroll full time in college in fall 2027 or later, the new model will apply fully. Those athletes will be under the age-based system only.



Under the new structure, the eligibility clock begins with initial full-time college enrollment or at the beginning of the academic year after an athlete’s 19th birthday, whichever comes first.



That means coaches will no longer be able to use the traditional redshirt year in the same way. Athletes may still develop over time, but the clock will not pause just because a player sits out.

Division I eligibility rules include transition period

The NCAA will allow a transition period before the age-based eligibility model fully takes over.



Current student-athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year can use either the previous rules or the new age-based model, whichever is most beneficial. Prospects who initially enroll full time during the 2026-27 academic year will also get that same option.



But athletes who used their final season of competition under the previous rules during 2025-26 will not receive additional eligibility.



The NCAA also outlined limited exceptions that could pause or delay an athlete’s eligibility period. Those exceptions include pregnancy, active-duty military service and official religious missions. They will only apply if the student-athlete does not participate in organized competition during that time.



The NCAA Eligibility Center will administer those exceptions.



The new model also removes many waiver options under the previous system, including clock extensions and waivers tied to hardship, seasons of competition and delayed enrollment. For current student-athletes still operating under the old rules, schools must submit waiver requests by July 31, 2026.

NCAA change could impact HBCU programs

For HBCU programs in Division I, the new eligibility model could have a major impact.



Many HBCU programs rely on transfers, late bloomers, developmental players and creative roster building. With traditional redshirts going away, coaches may have less flexibility to stash younger players for future seasons.



The change could also increase the value of athletes who are physically and academically ready to contribute early. Coaches may have to evaluate not only talent, but also timing.



Roster management was already complicated by the transfer portal, NIL and scholarship changes. This new NCAA eligibility model adds another layer.



For Division I HBCUs, the message is clear: player development will still matter, but the timeline is getting tighter.