South Carolina State picked to win MEAC again

The road to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship once again runs through South Carolina State.

The defending conference champions were selected as the preseason favorite Monday, collecting five of the nine first-place votes in the MEAC’s annual preseason poll of head coaches and sports information directors.

But while the Bulldogs enter 2026 atop the conference, the voting suggests the race for the title could be one of the league’s most competitive in recent memory.

Delaware State earns respect under DeSean Jackson

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the preseason poll is the confidence voters have in Delaware State.

Entering DeSean Jackson’s second season as head coach, the Hornets were picked to finish third with 40 points while collecting two first-place votes, trailing only South Carolina State (49 points) and North Carolina Central (42).

Jackson’s program finished ahead of Morgan State, Norfolk State and Howard in the preseason projections, signaling growing expectations for one of the MEAC’s fastest-rising teams.

2026 MEAC Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

South Carolina State (49 points, 5 first-place votes) North Carolina Central (42, 1) Delaware State (40, 2) Morgan State (25) Norfolk State (18, 1) Howard (15)

Chance Peterson, Jordan Franklin earn top honors

North Carolina Central wide receiver Chance Peterson was named the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after a breakout 2025 campaign.

Peterson finished last season with 48 receptions for 720 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per catch while earning Second Team All-MEAC honors.

On the defensive side, South Carolina State linebacker Jordan Franklin claimed MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Franklin led the Bulldogs with 62 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, while adding two sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during South Carolina State’s championship season.

Bulldogs dominate preseason All-MEAC selections

South Carolina State’s championship pedigree was reflected throughout the preseason teams.

The Bulldogs placed nine players on the First Team All-MEAC squad, the most of any program.

North Carolina Central and Howard followed with four first-team selections each, while Morgan State earned three. Delaware State and Norfolk State each placed two players on the first team.

First Team All-MEAC

Offense

QB — Josh Jones, North Carolina Central

RB — Eden James, Howard

RB — Tyler Smith, South Carolina State

WR — Chance Peterson, North Carolina Central

WR — Darius Thompson, South Carolina State

TE — Alex Simmons, Morgan State

C — James Reddick II, South Carolina State

OL — Moses Umoren, South Carolina State

OL — AC McMoore, North Carolina Central

OL — Ryan Nolan, Norfolk State

OL — Diu Dau, Delaware State

Defense

DL — Joshua Barker, SCSU

DL — Ka’Von Chisolm, SCSU

DL — Jordan Dollard, SCSU

DL — Jaylen Williams, Norfolk State

LB — Jordan Franklin, SCSU

LB — Isaiah Lawson, North Carolina Central

LB — Arturo Mattocks, Morgan State

DB — Kedrick Green, Howard

DB — Wayne Favors III, Delaware State

DB — Sharmari Reed, SCSU

DB — Aki Harvey, Morgan State

P — Liam Allen IV, Howard

K — Matt Conord, Howard

RS — Mehki Wall, North Carolina Central

Season begins in Atlanta

The 2026 MEAC season officially kicks off on Aug. 29 when Howard faces Alabama A&M in the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

The nationally televised matchup will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, providing the conference its first opportunity to make a statement before league play begins.