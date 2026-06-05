Morehouse College dominates SIAC during championship year

Morehouse College turned the 2025-2026 athletic year into a statement season for an HBCU program building momentum across the SIAC.

The Maroon Tigers captured the SIAC Men’s Commissioner’s Cup for the second consecutive year after winning four conference championships and showing growth across the department. Morehouse finished with 48 points in the standings, giving the Atlanta institution another major marker in one of the most successful stretches in school history.

The championship year included SIAC titles in men’s cross country, men’s basketball, men’s indoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field. It also included improved finishes in baseball, football and golf.

“The success of the Morehouse Athletic Department is to be commended, and I wish you much continued success,” the SIAC Council of Presidents stated in its congratulatory message.

For Morehouse Director of Athletics Harold Ellis ’92, the award was about more than another trophy.

“To receive the SIAC Men’s Commissioner’s Cup once is a tremendous honor, but to earn it in back-to-back years speaks to sustained excellence across our entire department,” Ellis said. “This award belongs to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and supporters who continue to believe in the standard of Morehouse Athletics.”

Morehouse College set the tone early

Morehouse opened the year with another dominant run in men’s cross country. The Maroon Tigers won their fourth consecutive SIAC Men’s Cross Country Championship with 26 points and four runners in the top 10.

Senior Brian Kemei won the individual title and earned SIAC Runner of the Year for the third consecutive season. Head coach Willie Hill was named SIAC Coach of the Year, adding another honor to one of the league’s most accomplished careers.

The winter brought more championship energy. Morehouse won its second consecutive SIAC Indoor Track and Field Championship with 149 points. Victor Chebii was named SIAC Men’s Track Performer of the Year, while Hill added another SIAC Coach of the Year honor.

Men’s basketball made its own history under first-year head coach Larry Dixon. The Maroon Tigers won the SIAC East Division regular season title, earned the No. 1 seed from the East and beat Tuskegee 66-56 to win the SIAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

It was Morehouse’s first SIAC Tournament title since 2003. It also sent the program back to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Dixon finished 22-10 overall and 19-5 in SIAC play. That gave him the most wins ever by a first-year head coach in Morehouse history.

A historic triple crown

The spring season delivered the exclamation point.

Morehouse won the SIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship with 176 points, completing the first SIAC “track triple crown” in conference history. The Maroon Tigers swept men’s cross country, men’s indoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field in the same academic year.

That outdoor title also marked Hill’s 51st SIAC championship in track and cross country.

Baseball added to the department-wide rise by finishing 25-21, setting a modern program record for wins and advancing to the final day of the SIAC Tournament. Morehouse finished third in the SIAC, its best conference finish since 2006.

Football also showed progress with its first Homecoming victory since 2019 and first three-game winning streak since 2021. Golf finished third at the SIAC Championship and earned a berth to the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

The trophy will be presented during SIAC football media day in Macon, Ga., on July 22.

Morehouse College did not just win in 2025-2026. It stacked championships, ended droughts, broke records and strengthened its case as the top men’s athletic department in the SIAC.