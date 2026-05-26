Charlotte lands HBCU All-American via transfer portal

Norfolk State guard Da’Brya Clark is leaving the HBCU powerhouse and joining Tomekia Reed at Charlotte.



Clark, a 5-foot-7 guard from Baltimore, hit the transfer portal after three seasons with Norfolk State. She now joins a Charlotte program led by Reed. The former Jackson State coach built one of the top women’s basketball programs in HBCU hoops before moving to the 49ers.

Norfolk State standout makes her move

Da’Brya Clark became one of the MEAC’s most productive guards at Norfolk State. During the 2025-26 season, she earned All-MEAC First Team honors. She also made the MEAC All-Defensive Team and was named BOXTOROW HBCU All-America First Team. Clark also earned MEAC Player of the Week honors four times and Defensive Player of the Week once.

Her junior season showed the full range of her game. Clark averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game. She also broke Norfolk State’s single-season school record with 76 made 3-pointers and set the program record with 243 3-point attempts.

Clark scored in double figures 22 times. She had four 20-point games and three 30-point performances. Her best night came against Dillard, when she scored a career-high 34 points.

Charlotte adds HBCU-tested talent

The move gives Charlotte a player who has won and produced at a high level. Clark helped Norfolk State win the back-to-back MEAC titles during her time there.



Reed was named Charlotte’s ninth women’s basketball head coach in April 2024 after a decorated run at Jackson State. She was a three-time HBCU National Coach of the Year when Charlotte hired her.

Now Reed is adding another HBCU standout to her roster. For Clark, it is a chance to carry her MEAC production into the American Athletic Conference. For Charlotte, it is another sign Reed is still recruiting the HBCU pipeline hard.