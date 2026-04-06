Lamar Odom name-drops HBCU coaching gig on national TV

Lamar Odom is publicly entertaining the idea of stepping into coaching — and he used a national television appearance to shoot his shot at an HBCU job opening.

Odom appeared on TODAY with Jenna & Friends on April 6 while promoting the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.” During the segment, the two-time NBA champion spoke about wanting an opportunity on the sideline and referenced an opening at Winston-Salem State.

“I would love to coach because I have a basketball mind that’s just waiting to go,” Odom said.

Lamar Odom looking to rebuild his life

Odom’s interest in coaching comes as he continues to talk publicly about recovery and stability.

“I want to get my degree so people take me seriously,” Odom said, adding, “Everybody can heal.”

He also pointed to faith and forward progress as part of his day-to-day approach.

“I pray a lot,” Odom said. “It’s too much to live for to take steps backward.”

Odom has never coached at any level, which makes the idea more curiosity than certainty right now. Still, his comments marked the clearest indication yet that he’s not just listening to outside buzz — he’s at least considering what a coaching path could look like.

Lamar Odom poses during a WSSU alumni mixer. (WSSU photography)

WSSU men’s basketball opening is real — and timely

WSSU’s men’s basketball head coaching position is currently open following the school’s February move to part ways with Corey Thompson.

Odom acknowledged the vacancy directly during his TV appearance.

“Winston-Salem State, which is an HBCU, they have a position open,” Odom said. “So shout out to everybody in Winston-Salem.”

The mention adds a new layer to a story that started building in Baltimore earlier this year. Odom was spotted around CIAA Tournament week at a WSSU alumni party. Sources tell HBCU Gameday Odom just showed up on his own.

That backdrop matters because the CIAA has already shown it can attract headline-making hires. Lincoln (Pa.) is currently led by Julius Hodge, a former NBA first-round pick. Odom’s visibility at the CIAA only fueled speculation about which program — if any — might seriously pursue him.

For now, the clearest development is this: Odom is talking about coaching, and he’s talking about WSSU.