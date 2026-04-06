HBCU star to test transfer portal waters after D1 success

Howard University wing Cedric Taylor is testing the portal for the second time after transferring from D2 HBCU Morehouse College.

From Morehouse College to Howard University

According to The Field of 68, Taylor told the outlet he intends to enter the Transfer Portal. That move would give Howard University one more major roster question after a season that ended with a MEAC title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Taylor was one of the most productive newcomers in HBCU basketball this season. The 6-foot-7 junior arrived at Howard University after two strong seasons at Morehouse College and quickly became a difference-maker on both ends. Howard’s athletics site lists him as a 2024-25 All-SIAC First Team pick at Morehouse after averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, following a 2023-24 season in which he was named SIAC Freshman of the Year. (Howard University Athletics)

At Howard, Taylor gave the Bison scoring, rebounding, and versatility. Using the numbers from his 2025-26 game log, he finished with 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 81.2 percent from the foul line.

Cedric Taylor was a key piece in Howard’s run to the MEAC title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Big games in key moments

Taylor’s production rose as the season moved along. He scored 29 points against Morgan State on Jan. 24, added 27 against Norfolk State on Jan. 31, and posted 24 against South Carolina State on Feb. 7. He also delivered in March, helping Howard win the MEAC Tournament before scoring 16 points in the NCAA First Four win over UMBC and 19 points against Michigan in the Round of 64.

Howard’s postseason run was one of the program’s biggest recent accomplishments. The Bison captured the 2026 MEAC title on March 14, then advanced through the First Four before falling to Michigan. Taylor was a central figure in that push, and Howard had entered the NCAA Tournament with Taylor and Bryce Harris both averaging about 17 points and seven rebounds per game. (Howard University Athletics)

HBCU star on both levels

This is the type of Transfer Portal loss that can reshape an HBCU contender. Taylor was not just a scorer. He was a proven winner who already knew how to thrive at both the Division II and Division I HBCU levels at Morehouse College and HU.

Howard University now faces the possibility of replacing a player who brought size, maturity, and two-way production. If Taylor finalizes the move once the portal window opens on April 7, he will become one of the more intriguing HBCU names available this offseason.