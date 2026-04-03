HBCU Basketball: Top 10 D1 teams of all-time

Since 2012, HBCU Gameday has been your home for authentic, in-depth coverage of HBCU sports and culture. When it comes to the hardwood, the history of the MEAC and SWAC is filled with legendary coaches, unforgettable players, and programs that have boldly defied the odds.

We all know the grueling financial realities that many Historically Black Colleges and Universities face. To keep their athletic departments afloat, many programs are forced to survive on “buy games.” exhausting, cross-country trips to play wealthy juggernaut universities for guaranteed payouts. Yet, despite the systemic hurdles, a select few squads have risen above the noise to field absolute juggernauts that demanded the nation’s respect.

We’ve crunched the numbers, balancing sheer regular-season perfection with historic NCAA Tournament success, to rank the absolute best single-season D1 teams to ever lace them up.

Top 10 HBCU D1 MBB teams of all-time

1. 1979-80 Alcorn State Braves (28-2)

Reasoning: Davey Whitney’s masterpiece takes the top spot. This team achieved a rare combination of regular-season perfection and national respect. They went an undefeated 12-0 in SWAC play, posted a .933 overall win percentage, earned an unprecedented 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Second Round.

2. 2011-12 Norfolk State Spartans (26-10)

Reasoning: The ultimate bracket-busters. Anthony Evans’ squad went 13-3 in MEAC play and is legendary for pulling off one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history. As a 15-seed, they shocked the nation by advancing to the Third Round (Round of 32) of the NCAA Tournament.

3. 1978-79 Alcorn State Braves (28-1)

Reasoning: The immediate precursor to their 1980 run, this squad suffered only one loss the entire season. They went a perfect 12-0 in the SWAC and finished with an eye-popping .966 win percentage, missing the #1 spot on this list only because they didn’t log an NCAA Tournament win that year.

4. 2000-01 Hampton Pirates (25-7)

Reasoning: This squad delivered one of the most iconic moments in tournament history. Steve Merfeld’s team went 14-4 in MEAC play and entered the NCAA Tournament as a 15-seed. They stunned the college basketball world by winning their first-round matchup to advance to the Second Round.

5. 1996-97 Coppin State Eagles (22-9)

Reasoning: Fang Mitchell’s squad was a giant-slayer. They dominated the MEAC with a 15-3 conference record, earned a 15-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It successfully upset its first-round opponent to advance to the NCAA Second Round.

6. 1992-93 Southern Jaguars (21-10)

Reasoning: Coached by Ben Jobe, this team earned a highly respectable 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament—a major testament to the quality of their resume. It backed it up by springing a first-round upset of Georgia Tech to advance to the Second Round.

7. 1987-88 North Carolina A&T Aggies (26-3)

Reasoning: Absolute conference perfection. Don Corbett’s team went a flawless 16-0 in the MEAC, racked up 26 total wins with an .897 win percentage, and earned a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

8. 2013-14 North Carolina Central Eagles (28-6)

Reasoning: The greatest modern HBCU regular season. LeVelle Moton’s squad steamrolled the MEAC with a 16-1 conference record, tied the modern record for total wins (28) with an .824 win percentage, and earned a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

9. 2009-10 Morgan State Bears (27-10)

Reasoning: Todd Bozeman’s squad racked up a massive 27 wins—the highest win total on this Division I-only list outside of Alcorn State and North Carolina Central. They went a dominant 15-1 in MEAC play and earned a 15-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

10. 2001-02 Hampton Pirates (26-7)

Reasoning: Following up their legendary 2001 tournament run, Steve Merfeld’s squad proved it was no fluke by posting an even better regular-season record. They went an incredible 17-1 in MEAC conference play, won 26 games overall, and returned to the NCAA Tournament as a 15-seed.