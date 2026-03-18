HBCU Isn’t Backing Down From No. 1 Seed in March Madness

Howard University isn’t just happy to be here. Not anymore. Less than 24 hours after securing the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, the HBCU is already turning the page—locked in on a matchup with No. 1 seed Michigan and leaning into the chaos that defines March Madness.

“We’re ready to compete again,” one Howard player said, brushing off the quick turnaround after a whirlwind trip from Dayton to Buffalo.

That mindset—quick reset, no fear—is exactly what has fueled some of March Madness’s most iconic upsets.

And inside the HBCU program’s locker room, those moments aren’t just history. They’re blueprint.

Players pointed to runs like Saint Peter’s and UMBC’s historic upset of Virginia as proof that anything is possible—but the message wasn’t about copying those teams.

It was about staying true to themselves.

“It’s still a basketball game,” said Senior forward Bryce Harris

Michigan Isn’t Taking the Bait

On the other side, Michigan isn’t buying into the typical 1-vs-16 narrative.

If anything, the Wolverines sound like a team that has seen this movie before—and doesn’t want to be the next cautionary tale.

“Everyone here is here for a reason,” said Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg. “If you lose, you go home.”

Head coach Dusty May echoed that sentiment, emphasizing just how dangerous the tournament can be.

“Upsets can happen anytime, anywhere… especially when you’re playing a team that’s as capable as Howard.”

That respect isn’t lip service—it’s rooted in experience.

Michigan players openly acknowledged that lower-seeded teams arrive with “nothing to lose,” a mindset that has historically flipped brackets upside down.

Clash of Identity vs. Structure

The contrast in styles couldn’t be clearer.

Howard University is leaning into emotion, belief, and momentum—what its coach called the “spirit that March rewards.”

Michigan, meanwhile, is leaning into discipline, depth, and defensive identity.

“We’re the number one defense in the country,” said Aday Mara of the Wolverines, pointing to their ability to control games with size and interior presence.

That size is something Howard is well aware of.

“They were big as hell… 6’9, 6’10 guys sprinting and shooting threes,” Howard’s coach Kenny Blakeney said after seeing Michigan earlier this season.

No Fear vs. No Excuses

For Howard, the message is simple: stay composed, stay aggressive, and stay true to who they are in the NCAA Tournament.

For Michigan, it’s just as clear: stay focused, stay disciplined, and don’t overlook anything.

Because in March, both sides understand the truth—there are no guarantees, only moments.

And Howard is already proving it, and HBCU basketball belongs in one.