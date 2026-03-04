Lamar Odom could be in mix for HBCU coaching gig

Lamar Odom may be the next former NBA name linked to an HBCU sideline.

The two-time NBA champion was recently spotted at the CIAA Tournament and is reportedly being recruited by at least one of the league’s Division II programs. Odom also believed to have interest in another school as well. If anything materializes, it would be one of the more surprising coaching storylines in a conference that already sits at the intersection of tradition, opportunity, and visibility.

The CIAA — widely recognized as the oldest HBCU athletic conference — has made headlines for its platform power. Now, the possibility of another celebrity hire is floating around the tournament’s usual mix of basketball, networking, and rumors.

Sources: A former NBA Champion is receiving interest from a CIAA school. He may be interested in more than one opportunity ?.



Could we have another celebrity hire? — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) March 3, 2026

NBA ties already exist in the CIAA

The league already features a former NBA player on the bench.

Julius Hodge just completed his second season as head coach at Lincoln University (Pa.). After an 18-12 debut season, Lincoln went 10-20 this past year as Hodge continues building in a conference that can be unforgiving from night to night.

That context matters, because it’s one thing for a recognizable name to land a job. It’s another to recruit, develop, scout, manage staff, and win consistently in Division II basketball — especially in a league where programs take pride in doing more with less.

HBCU coaching openings create intrigue

Any Lamar Odom-to-the-CIAA talk also comes with big caveats.

Odom has never coached, and his personal history is part of the conversation. He has been open about past struggles with substance abuse, and he was arrested on DUI charges in January. Given his lack of coaching experience and recent legal trouble, this would seem like a long-shot move. But college athletics has seen stranger pairings, especially when programs are searching for a spark.

The timing is also notable: three jobs are currently open in the 12-team CIAA. Winston-Salem State fired head coach Corey Thompson on Feb. 14. Bowie State’s Darrell Brooks announced his retirement during the CIAA Tournament, and Shaw head coach Bobby Collins resigned a few days later.

Whether this is real momentum or just March chatter, the story to watch is simple: does an NBA résumé translate into an HBCU opportunity — and would the fit make sense for both sides?