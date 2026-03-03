Duke legend Nolan Smith Wins OVC Coach of the Year

Duke legend Nolan Smith has made history on and off the court at Tennessee State. Under the first-year head coach, the program earned a share of the regular-season Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) title—the first since 1994–95. Additionally, they secured the No. 1 seed in the OVC tournament, a milestone that signals the growing prominence of HBCU basketball.

The Tigers finished 21–9 overall and 15–5 in conference play. Yet, numbers alone cannot capture the transformation Tennessee State has brought to HBCU basketball this season.

A Season of Recognition

As a result of their efforts, accolades poured in for both coach and players. Nolan Smith was named Co-Coach of the Year, highlighting his ability to quickly galvanize the team and establish a winning culture. Meanwhile, guard Aaron Nkrumah earned Player of the Year honors, capping a breakout season that drew national attention.

Nkrumah’s rise in HBCU basketball is as inspiring as his performance. Interestingly, just a few seasons ago, he played Division III basketball at Worcester State. Now, he leads Tennessee State with 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Additionally, he ranked among the nation’s leaders in total steals (87) and steals per game (2.90). This defensive tenacity reflects the grit of top HBCU athletes.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Nkrumah’s success is part of a larger team effort. His teammates also earned conference recognition, reinforcing Tennessee State’s reputation as a hub of HBCU talent.

All-First Team:

Aaron Nkrumah – Played all 32 games with 30 starts, averaging 29.8 minutes per game. In 2024–25, he averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range. He added 97 assists, 54 steals, and 20 blocks.

– Played all 32 games with 30 starts, averaging 29.8 minutes per game. In 2024–25, he averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range. He added 97 assists, 54 steals, and 20 blocks. Travis Harper II – Averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. In 24 games last season, he averaged 26.9 minutes, shot 37.1% from three, and 84.9% from the free-throw line.

All-Second Team & Newcomer Team:

Dante Harris – Nolan Smith’s only recruit for the season and a P4 transfer. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Harris exemplifies Smith’s strategic approach to strengthening the roster.

Road to the OVC Tournament

Looking ahead, the Tigers enter the OVC tournament with a two-round bye. Tennessee State will advance directly to the semifinals on Friday, March 6th, 2026, at 7 PM on ESPNU. This matchup is poised to be a defining moment for the program and an opportunity to showcase HBCU basketball on a national stage.

Duke legend’s quick impact

Beyond wins and awards, this season is a milestone for HBCU basketball. Specifically, it highlights the talent and competition at historically Black colleges and universities. After a long NCAA drought, Tennessee State is proving that with leadership, recruiting, and player development, HBCU programs can compete nationally and gain recognition.

Finally, as Tennessee State prepares for the OVC semifinals, the Tigers are not just chasing trophies—they are shaping the narrative for the next era of this storied HBCU basketball program. With Duke pedigree’d Nolan Smith at the helm and players like Aaron Nkrumah leading the charge, this historic season may just be the beginning.