Dominiq Ponder, former HBCU and Colorado QB, passes away in accident

Dominiq Ponder — a quarterback whose path included an HBCU stop before he landed at Colorado to play under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders — has died at age 23.

What happened in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said Ponder was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Sunday in Boulder County. Investigators said the Tesla he was driving lost control on a right-hand curve and crossed into the opposite lane. It struck a guardrail and then an electrical line pole before rolling down an embankment and catching fire. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Christian Ponder, Colorado, HBCU: From Bethune-Cookman to Boulder

Ponder’s football journey is the kind of winding, modern-era story that still feels uniquely personal. He began at Bethune-Cookman, where his recruiting narrative intersected with Ed Reed’s brief and turbulent time around the program. It’s a chapter HBCU Gameday previously detailed while tracking how Ponder ultimately made it

That HBCU connection mattered. Even after he moved on, Ponder’s story stayed tied to the larger conversation around opportunity, visibility, and the way HBCU dreams can collide with the business of college football.

At Colorado, Ponder spent two seasons in the program and saw game action, working inside a high-profile locker room that has drawn national attention since Sanders arrived in Boulder.

Coach Prime: “Dom was one of my favorites”

Sanders posted a heartfelt message after the news became public:

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader… Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime”

It’s the kind of tribute that hits harder because it’s specific. “One of my favorites.” “Born leader.” Those aren’t throwaway words in a program built on competition and constant evaluation. It’s the language of a coach talking about a young man who earned real respect in the building.

For everyone who knew Ponder through his HBCU chapter, his Colorado chapter, or both, the loss lands the same way: too soon, too sudden, and painfully final.