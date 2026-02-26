Former FAMU player reportedly receives ACC coaching gig

Georgia Tech is adding a former HBCU player and rising coaching star to its personnel department.

According to a report by FootballScoop.com, former Florida A&M assistant TJ Demas is being hired as the Yellow Jackets’ assistant director of player personnel under head coach Brent Key.

Demas’ move to Atlanta continues a rapid transition from player to Power Five staff member.

From FAMU Championship Team to ACC Opportunity

Demas played at FAMU and helped the Rattlers win the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship and HBCU national championship under coach Willie Simmons and offensive coordinator Joe Henry. Demas was an offensive lineman during his time at FAMU.

Medical issues ended his playing career shortly afterward. He transitioned immediately into a student assistant coaching role.

When Simmons departed FAMU to join Manny Diaz’s staff at Duke — and later became head coach at Florida International — Demas remained involved with the program. He worked with the offensive line under head coach James Colzie and alongside Henry.

Demas later followed Henry to FIU, where he served as a graduate assistant during the 2025 season. He worked with the Panthers’ tight ends and assisted in recruiting operations, experience that helped position him for the Georgia Tech role.

Georgia Tech Continuing Upward Trend

The addition comes during a pivotal stretch for Georgia Tech.

Since taking over full-time following the dismissal of Geoff Collins, Key has guided the Yellow Jackets to 23 wins in three seasons. Georgia Tech climbed into the top 10 during the 2025 season and finished with its first nine-win campaign since 2016.

The program now faces a transition at quarterback following the departure of Haynes King, the school’s all-time leader in total offense. Key recently received a contract extension and raise as he prepares for his fourth season leading the program.

Demas becomes the latest addition to a Georgia Tech staff focused on recruiting and long-term roster development.