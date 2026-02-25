Lincoln University (MO) Track Athlete Killed; Fellow Athlete Charged

A Lincoln University (MO) track and field student-athlete has died following a stabbing incident early Monday morning in Jefferson City, Missouri. Authorities have charged a fellow Lincoln (MO) track athlete in connection with the case, according to a report by TMZ.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1:09 a.m. near the Missouri-based HBCU campus. Upon arrival, they found Kevaughn Goldson suffering from stab wounds to his chest and back. He was airlifted to University Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police took Denita Jackson, identified in reports as a sprinter on the Lincoln University (MO) track team, into custody at the scene. She has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jackson reportedly told authorities she acted in self-defense.

Kevaughn Goldson (left) and Denita Jackson (right)

According to statements given to police, Jackson said she returned home Sunday night after leaving work early because she was not feeling well. She told investigators she found Goldson, whom she described as her boyfriend, inside her roommate’s locked bedroom. Jackson stated she unlocked the door using a hair clip and discovered Goldson and the roommate inside the room.

Jackson alleged that a physical altercation followed. She told police that Goldson kicked her in the stomach and began choking her. Jackson stated she then grabbed a knife from under the bed and stabbed him before calling 911.

Lincoln University (MO) released a statement expressing condolences to those affected by what it described as a “tragic situation.” The university said its thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends impacted.

The investigation remains ongoing.