NFL Teams taking a look at Chris Mosley from NCCU

North Carolina Central running back Chris Mosley is gaining NFL attention.

The Detroit Lions were among several teams that met with Mosley at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Giants, Ravens, Buccaneers, Titans, Jets, Commanders, Vikings and Jaguars also expressed interest.

Although Mosley was not invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, his production and practice performance continue to generate buzz.

A 1,000-Yard Season at North Carolina Central

Mosley delivered one of the most productive seasons in the MEAC in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior rushed for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns on 188 carries in 11 games. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 92.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 16th nationally in FCS.

He also contributed in the passing game with 30 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

The Fort Worth, Texas native proved he can produce between the tackles and in space.

Strong Showing at the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Mosley carried that momentum into the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

During practice week, he displayed quick acceleration, sharp cuts and reliable hands. Scouts took notice.

The event has become a key evaluation platform for draft-eligible HBCU prospects. For Mosley, it provided another opportunity to compete in front of NFL decision-makers.

Detroit’s HBCU Connection

Detroit’s interest also carries added context.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is an HBCU graduate, having played defensive tackle at North Carolina A&T before launching his NFL career in scouting. Holmes has consistently emphasized broad talent evaluation pipelines, including HBCU programs.

That background does not guarantee anything for Mosley. However, it reinforces that Detroit is familiar with the level of competition and talent produced by Black college football.

Chris Mosley NFL Draft Outlook

The Lions previously found value at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. In 2022, Detroit selected Jackson State defensive end James Houston in the sixth round. Houston went on to record nine sacks across his first three seasons.

With multiple teams expressing interest, Mosley could emerge as a late-round selection or priority undrafted free agent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

His résumé is clear:

1,017 rushing yards

8 rushing touchdowns

5.4 yards per carry

Top 20 in FCS rushing yards per game

30 receptions, 324 receiving yards

The HBCU Legacy Bowl provided the stage.

Now, the NFL is watching.