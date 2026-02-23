North Carolina A&T wins sixth-straight MEAC bowling title

NORFOLK, Va. – The North Carolina A&T Aggies came into the weekend in a battle to maintain their status as the reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular-season bowling champions.

They came away from the weekend with their reputation intact as the undisputed perennial power in the MEAC. The Aggies complemented their 4-0 Saturday in traditional team match play at the MEAC Meet #2 hosted by Norfolk State at AMF Lanes with a 3-0 Sunday in traditional team play at the same location to clinch their sixth straight MEAC regular-season championship.

A&T came into the weekend in a first-place tie with Delaware State at 5-2. The University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), Morgan State, and Coppin State were a game behind in a third-place tie at 4-3. But the Aggies ended MEAC Meet #2 with a 12-2 record, winning the regular season by three games over UAB and Delaware State.

Sophomore Victorya White had an enormous weekend for the Aggies. The MEAC Preseason Bowler of the Year had a total pinfall of 1,573, averaging 224.71 over seven games. Individually, she finished second to UAB’s Madison Colston, who had a total pinfall of 1,629 to average 232.71 over a seven-game stretch.

The Aggies totaled 3,141 pins on Sunday to average 209.4.

White totaled 680 pins on Sunday, averaging 226.67 in three games played. As a team, the Aggies totaled 7,214 pins for an average of 206.1 over the weekend. UAB totaled only five more pins than the Aggies (7,219) to finish with an average of 206.3. The Aggies came into Sunday’s competition with a three-game lead over UAB and Delaware State.

Therefore, all they needed was one win to clinch their unprecedented sixth straight regular-season crown. That win came in the form of a blowout win over host Norfolk State. The Aggies defeated the Spartans 946-757 to secure the title. Junior Payton Hartgrove led the Aggies with a total pinfall of 213. White added a 207 pinfall to start her terrific Sunday.

Despite clinching the title, North Carolina A&T got even better throughout the day, including an impressive 1,150-985 win over the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Hawks. It marked the Aggies’ highest pin total of the weekend. After playing against Norfolk State, Jasmine Hall entered the lineup against UMES and posted a strong 258 total pinfall.

Three other Aggies exceeded the 200 total pinfall plateau, including White, who posted a 246 pinfall. Junior Savannah Burgin did not finish far behind her teammate, totaling a 239 pinfall. Hartgrove added a total pinfall of 214. The Aggies completed the day with a 1,045-978 win over the Howard University Bison.

Burgin led the Aggies to a 1,045-978 win over the Bison by bowling a 232. White completed the day with a total pinfall of 227. Hartgrove gave the Aggies a 202 total pinfall. Hartgrove finished fourth overall with a 1,466 total pinfall, averaging 209.43 during MEAC Meet #2. Hall played six games over the weekend, averaging 212.0 and totaling 1,272 pins. Burgin bowled five games, averaged 209.80, and totaled 1,049 pins.

North Carolina A&T fans will get a chance to see the 12th-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) Top 25 poll this weekend as the Aggies will host their annual Stallings Invitational, February 27-March 1, at Triad Lanes in Greensboro, NC. The Aggies will go after their fifth MEAC tournament title in six years, March 20-22, when they host the 2026 MEAC Championship Tournament at Triad Lanes.