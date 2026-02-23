North Carolina A&T men repeat as CAA indoor champs

North Carolina A&T left Boston with another conference trophy, repeating as CAA indoor track and field champions. and giving the league’s HBCU programs a weekend to remember. The Aggies piled up 175.5 points to win the men’s team title, finishing well clear of Northeastern (121) and William & Mary (120).



North Carolina A&T’s depth showed up everywhere, but the sprint crew set the tone early and often. Jason Holmes delivered a major 20-point swing by winning both the 60 meters (6.67) and the 60 hurdles (7.71), scoring 10 points in each event. Lassale Hewlett added six more points in the 60 by taking third (6.74), while Jordan Ware and Nakhi Benjamin went 1-2 in the 200, with Ware matching the meet record at 20.80 and Benjamin right behind at 20.83.

The Aggies also cashed in big in the quarter. Elijah Thomas won the 400 in 46.99, with teammate Xzaviah Taylor taking second in 47.10 for another 18 points in one race. In the field, Xavier Partee captured the triple jump (15.22m) and Alex Henry owned the weight throw with a meet-record 19.54m, two more event wins that helped A&T separate from the pack.

Hampton made sure the HBCU spotlight wasn’t exclusive to Greensboro. The Pirates delivered the signature relay moment of the meet by winning the 4×400 in a meet-record 3:08.75, edging A&T’s 3:09.31. Hampton also got a meet-record 7.57m to win the long jump from Marquis White, plus strong scoring in several events as it finished fourth in the team standings with 98 points.

For North Carolina A&T, it was a championship built on star power up front and points everywhere else—exactly the formula that keeps banners coming back.