Five Years Into NCAA Play, This HBCU Is Already on a Historic Run

The Lady Tigers of Edward Waters University enter the SIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament riding a program-defining 14-game HBCU basketball winning streak. They are in the middle of their most successful season since joining the NCAA.

EWU recently earned its first NCAA Division II regional ranking. The Lady Tigers sit at No. 3 in the Southern Region. As a result, they enter the SIAC Tournament as a legitimate conference title contender.

From NAIA Transition to NCAA Division II Contender

The program’s rise has been swift. In 2021, EWU President Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. announced the school’s transition from the NAIA to full NCAA Division II membership in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Edward Waters previously competed in the SIAC from 1929 to 1935. However, this marked the university’s first return under the NCAA banner.

Now, just a few years later, the Lady Tigers are competing at the top of the conference standings and in DII HBCU women’s basketball.

Defensive Identity Fuels Edward Waters’ Success

Under head coach Eric Jackson, the Lady Tigers have built one of the most dominant defenses in Division II. EWU allows just 48.8 points per game. Opponents shoot only .318 from the field.

That defensive pressure sets the tone. It allows EWU to control the pace and dictate the tempo in nearly every game.

Balanced Offense Complements Elite Defense

Offensively, Edward Waters remains efficient and disciplined. The Lady Tigers shoot 40.8 percent from the field. They also average five more assists per game than their opponents.

In addition, EWU commits five fewer turnovers per contest. The Tigers record three more blocks per game and force 10 more steals than their competition.

Those numbers highlight a balanced team. More importantly, they show a group capable of winning in multiple ways.

Athletic Director Reflects on Program Growth

Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Connor believes the women’s basketball success reflects broader momentum across EWU Athletics.

“This season has been incredibly special for our women’s basketball program and for Tiger Nation as a whole,” Connor said. “Watching these ladies compete with confidence, discipline, and pride reflects the culture we have worked intentionally to build. Historic seasons are never accidental; they are the result of student-athletes, coaches, and staff committing to a shared vision every single day. I am extremely proud of how these young women represent Edward Waters University on and off the court.”

SIAC Tournament Path and Postseason Outlook

By finishing with the conference’s best overall record, the Lady Tigers earned a first-round bye in the SIAC Basketball Tournament. The HBCU conference tournament begins on February 28.

Edward Waters will open postseason play on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The event is hosted at the Clayton County Convocation Center in Morrow, Georgia, in metro Atlanta.

Because of the bye, Jackson’s team gains extra rest and preparation time. That advantage could prove critical in a win-or-go-home setting.

Building a New Standard at EWU

President Faison has often credited the foundation built during EWU’s time in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference while competing in the NAIA. That groundwork helped ease the transition to NCAA Division II.

Meanwhile, institutional growth has accelerated. Edward Waters is now recognized as the fastest-growing HBCU in Florida. Record application numbers continue to fuel campus expansion in North Jacksonville.

Connor emphasized that the move to the NCAA was about more than changing leagues.

“Our transition from the NAIA to the NCAA was about more than changing affiliation—it was about elevating standards, investing in people, and positioning EWU Athletics for long-term sustainability,” Connor said. “To see women’s basketball reach this level so early in our SIAC journey speaks to the intentional work across the entire department. This season reinforces that we are not simply participating in the NCAA—we are competing, growing, and establishing a standard of excellence.”

Momentum Meets Opportunity

Edward Waters closed the regular season with a 53–41 road win over Tuskegee University. Once again, the defense led the way. Tuskegee scored just 41 points in the finale.

Now, the Lady Tigers shift their focus to postseason play. They already have momentum. They already have history.

Next, they chase a championship — and the opportunity to add another milestone to a landmark season for Edward Waters University.