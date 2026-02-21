CIAA Tournament: Fayetteville State, Virginia State take top men’s seeds

BALTIMORE, MD. (February 21, 2026) – The CIAA, the nation’s oldest HBCU Athletic Conference, announces the brackets for its 2026 Basketball Tournament. The single elimination tournament will be held at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, February 24 through Saturday, February 28. Championship Saturday will feature the women’s title game at 1:00 p.m. followed by the men’s championship at 4:00 p.m.

Each bracket is seeded based on division record. If division records are tied, the tiebreakers are head-to-head results, followed by conference win percentage, and then head-to-head point differential.

CIAA Men’s Tournament

The road to Baltimore produced another competitive regular season marked by tight divisional races, late season statement wins, and strong performances across the conference. Virginia State enters the 2026 tournament as the Northern Division’s top seed after another impressive conference campaign. The Trojans return to Baltimore looking to build on last year’s championship run, when they captured the 2025 title with a 71 to 64 victory over Bluefield State in the championship game.

Bluefield State, last season’s runner up, returns to the bracket as the Northern Division’s No. 3 seed after posting several notable conference wins this season. Virginia Union and Bowie State also secured top four positions in the division standings after collecting key victories throughout conference play.

In the Southern Division, Fayetteville State claimed the No. 1 seed after an outstanding conference performance that included an undefeated record in divisional play. The Broncos reached last year’s semifinal round before falling to eventual finalist Bluefield State and now return to the tournament field looking to advance further. Claflin and Johnson C. Smith each produced strong stretches during conference play to earn upper tier seeds, while Shaw, Livingstone, and Winston-Salem State battled through a tightly contested middle of the standings where several games were decided by narrow margins.

Across both divisions, the 2025-26 regular season reflected the depth and balance of the conference, with multiple teams earning wins against higher seeded opponents and several matchups coming down to the final possessions. That parity sets the stage for another unpredictable postseason as teams return to Baltimore with both recent success and unfinished business from last year’s tournament.

CIAA men’s Division Seeding

Northern Division

Virginia State Virginia Union Bluefield State Bowie State Lincoln University (PA) Elizabeth City State

Southern Division

Fayetteville State Claflin Johnson C. Smith Shaw Livingstone Winston-Salem State

Opening round play begins Tuesday, February 24 and continues Wednesday, February 25, followed by quarterfinal matchups on February 25 and 26. The semifinal round is set for Friday, February 27, with the men’s championship tipping off Saturday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m.